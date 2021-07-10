McClenaghan High School reborn, restored to education role

The balcony remains but is now a huge training room with arched windows that Sisco proudly pointed out from a lower floor on the tour.

The school's exterior still sports a globe and simple notation "High School" above the front door while two side doors continue to note an entrance for girls and one for boys.

The boys entrance still functions in that capacity. The girls entrance is now a window.

"When we got to McClenaghan, it was the second year for integration, so you can imagine the tension and turmoil that was going on," Alexander said. "It was only totally integrated about five years. Here we were, a bunch of kids coming over here, not disrupting but upsetting the normal flow of McClenaghan High School. It was interesting.

"When I come in here and see this building and what they've done to this building and some of the memories that go along with this building from the gym to the auditorium to the cafeteria to the back to the side," Alexander said as he stood in the third-floor training room.

"I never really saw the front of the building until they started renovating the building, because the buses would drop us off and pick us up at the back," Alexander said.