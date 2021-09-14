McClenaghan ribbon cutting scheduled for Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. – One hundred years after it opened its doors to the children of Florence and the surrounding areas, McClenaghan High School is once again set to open its doors to the public.

Florence One Schools will host a ribbon-cutting event to mark the completion of renovations at the former school at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The renovations turned the former school from a school-converted-into-a-gym to an administrative annex for the district. Many of the offices and adult education services located at Poynor and the district building located at 319 South Dargan have been moved to McClenaghan. In turn, this will allow the district to convert Poynor into a medical magnet school.

Trisha Caulder, vice chairwoman of the Florence One Schools board and a former political science teacher at the school, displayed a reminder of the completion of renovations during last Thursday’s board meeting.

The ribbon cutting event will also feature speakers and offer the opportunity for the public to tour the renovated facility.

