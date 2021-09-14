 Skip to main content
McCleneghan ribbon cutting scheduled for Thursday
McCleneghan ribbon cutting scheduled for Thursday

McCleneghan

The McCleneghan Administrative Annex will be opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – One hundred years after it opened its doors to the children of Florence and the surrounding areas, McCleneghan High School is once again set to open its doors to the public. 

Florence One Schools will host a ribbon-cutting event to mark the completion of renovations at the former school at 6 p.m. Thursday. 

The renovations turned the former school from a school-converted-into-a-gym to an administrative annex for the district. Many of the offices and adult education services located at Poynor and the district building located at 319 South Dargan have been moved to McCleneghan. In turn, this will allow the district to convert Poynor into a medical magnet school. 

Trisha Caulder, vice chairwoman of the Florence One Schools board and a former political science teacher at the school, displayed a reminder of the completion of renovations during last Thursday's board meeting. 

The ribbon cutting event will also feature speakers and offer the opportunity for the public to tour the renovated facility. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

