FLORENCE, S.C. — The family of Leroy S. McCoy Sr. recently announced the creation of the Leroy S. McCoy Sr. HOPE Foundation. This foundation was established on July 25, 2022, in honor of Leroy S. McCoy Sr., who died on October 21, 2021, after many years of debilitating mobility and other health conditions.

He was a disabled U.S. Navy veteran who had a passion for helping others, especially families, children, the elderly and anyone in need.

The Leroy S. McCoy, Sr. HOPE Foundation is a 501©(3) nonprofit charitable organization established to continue his commitment to helping those in need. The foundation’s effective date of implementation was Jan. 1, 2023. The foundation’s mission is to provide resources, services, and support to individuals in need of assistance to thrive and survive. Its vision is to create opportunities for disabled and at-risk populations to improve their quality of life and its purpose is to increase access to education and other resources to help those in need live the best life possible.

The programs and services offered include scholarships, youth and teen mentoring, access to clothes and healthy foods, program development and implementation, financial and money management, and entertainment and event planning. The Hope Foundation’s target populations include veterans, those with disabilities and special needs, children, youth, and teens, those with physical and mental challenges, the poor, the elderly, the homeless, and families in crisis situations.

The foundation is in the fundraising phase of implementation and the goal is to have a fundraising event quarterly.

“Our first fundraiser, the Williamsburg County Community Fun Day, was held on May 20, 2023. Proceeds from that event will benefit our Scholarship Fund. Our goal is to issue our first scholarship to a deserving high school senior for the Fall of 2024 academic school year. Our other programs and services will be implemented as funds become available and needs are identified,” said Debra McCoy.

Anyone interested in helping others can contact the foundation at the Leroy S. McCoy, Sr. HOPE Foundation, 29 Fox Knolls Court, Columbia, SC 29229 from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm at 839-223-5313 or at the foundation’s website https://lsmhope.org, email dmccoy@lsmhope.org, and Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/people/Leroy-S-McCoy-Sr-Hope-Foundation/100091919319686/