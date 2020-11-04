McLauren Elementary principal, Savannah Grove assistant principal recognized by district

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools district's Principal of the Year, Assistant Principal of the Year Teacher of the Year and Teacher of the Year were announced at a dinner on Oct. 27 at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center on Dargan Street.

McLaurin Elementary School’s Deborah Cribb was named the Principal of the Year.

Wanda Williams-Parrott was named the Assistant Principal of the Year. She is the assistant principal at Savannah Grove Elementary School.

Lisa Raison of West Florence High School was named the Teacher of the Year. She teaches special education. She says not all students learn the same way and staying in school is worth the effort.

Cribb has served at McLaurin Elementary since 1999-2000. She was nominated for this recognition by a group of her peers, including fellow principals and school administrators in Florence One Schools.

Cribb began her career in education in Sumter County, and in 1982 she joined Florence One Schools as a teacher at Briggs Elementary School. She then advanced to serve as a Basic Skills in Reading teacher, later becoming the Curriculum Coordinator. In 1994 Cribb became Principal of Moore Intermediate School and remained there until she became principal at McLaurin.