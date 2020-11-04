McLauren Elementary principal, Savannah Grove assistant principal recognized by district

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools district's Principal of the Year, Assistant Principal of the Year Teacher of the Year and Teacher of the Year were announced at a dinner on Oct. 27 at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center on Dargan Street.
McLaurin Elementary School’s Deborah Cribb was named the Principal of the Year.
Wanda Williams-Parrott was named the Assistant Principal of the Year. She is the assistant principal at Savannah Grove Elementary School.
Lisa Raison of West Florence High School was named the Teacher of the Year. She teaches special education. She says not all students learn the same way and staying in school is worth the effort.
Cribb has served at McLaurin Elementary since 1999-2000. She was nominated for this recognition by a group of her peers, including fellow principals and school administrators in Florence One Schools.
Cribb began her career in education in Sumter County, and in 1982 she joined Florence One Schools as a teacher at Briggs Elementary School. She then advanced to serve as a Basic Skills in Reading teacher, later becoming the Curriculum Coordinator. In 1994 Cribb became Principal of Moore Intermediate School and remained there until she became principal at McLaurin.
“Mrs. Cribb is very passionate about her role of being a school leader for Florence One Schools,” said Michelle McBride, assistant superintendent for K-5 Instruction. “She has created an inviting culture that is centered around student achievement and building relationships with students, staff, parents and the community. Debbie truly deserves this honor, and I'm glad that she is being recognized for her efforts at McLaurin Elementary.”
McLaurin is Florence One Schools’ largest elementary school, serving over 800 students. Under Cribb’s leadership, McLaurin Elementary is the only school in Florence One that serves as a Montessori school. Developed by Italian physician Maria Montessori, Montessori is a child-centered educational approach based on scientific observations of children. The method views the child as naturally eager for knowledge and capable of initiating learning in a supportive, thoughtfully prepared learning environment. It attempts to develop children physically, socially, emotionally and cognitively. Montessori's method has been used for more than 100 years in many parts of the world.
Since its implementation at McLaurin, Cribb has been a torch bearer for the Montessori program.
Other distinctions of McLaurin Elementary include the involvement of an array of community partnerships supporting the school’s annual walking celebration, which feature a specialized theme along with a celebrity guest.
Cribb now will vie for the title of South Carolina Principal of the Year through the South Carolina School Administrators Principal of the Year awards program.
Parrot grew up in the Savannah Grove community and attended Savannah Grove Elementary School. Nominated for the Assistant Principal of the Year Award by a group of her peers, including fellow assistant principals and school administrators in Florence One Schools, Parrott has served at Savannah Grove since 2015.
In 2001 she began her career in Florence 1 Schools as a classroom assistant, later advancing as a teacher at Wallace-Gregg Elementary School. Parrot obtained her Bachelors in Elementary Education from Coker College and a Master of Education from Cambridge College, and in 2012, she joined the teaching staff at Savannah Grove Elementary. In the years to follow, she became the Curriculum Coordinator and later the assistant principal.
“Mrs. Parrott has served both Savannah Grove Elementary School and the surrounding community for many years in various capacities. In a short period of time, I have found her to be willing to help in any way she can regardless of the task,” said Latanya Yates-Ford, the principal of Savannah Grove Elementary.
“Her nurturing spirit transcends age, as she not only cares for our students but the adults as well. Mrs. Parrott is dedicated to SGES and the families we serve. Savannah Grove Elementary School has been and will continue to be blessed and rise with Gator Pride because Mrs. Wanda Williams-Parrott is a cornerstone that holds us together.”
Outside of academia, Parrot is a wife and a mother of two sons, an active member of her church, enjoys reading, and spending time with her family.
Parrot now will vie for the title of South Carolina Assistant Principal of the Year through the South Carolina School Administrators’ Principal of the Year awards Program.
Last month, the Florence One Schools district named four Honor Roll Teachers for 2020-21, and from that group the teacher of the year was chosen. The four contenders were Jacob Gilliard, Savannah Grove Elementary School; Lynn Howard, Sneed Middle School; Raison, West Florence High School; and Frankie Sullivan, Southside Middle School.
Each school teacher of the year competing for the title of Florence One Schools Teacher of the Year is presented a check for $1,000. Making the presentation was Scott Mitchell of Signature Wealth Strategies.
Raison’s name will be submitted to the South Carolina Department of Education, and he or she will then vie for the title of South Carolina Teacher of the Year, having until January 2021 to complete the South Carolina Department of Education's application packet.
