McLaurin Elementary earns top education honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – Though gloomy outside Monday the mood was bright at McLaurin Elementary which celebrated the top honor it earned.

Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence assessor Johnny Calder and F1S administrators announced that the school had been named a 2022 Lighthouse School. The news was especially meaningful for the school because they had already been told they had reached Beacon status, not Lighthouse.

“I am incredibly proud of our students and staff for the work they do each day,” said Principal Debbie Cribb. “Being recognized as a 'Lighthouse' school is evidence that others also see the awesome things that happen at McLaurin each day. I could not be more excited for our school community!”

Assistant Principal Amy Williams said that this honor really means a lot.

“Our teachers work so hard and we really take pride in our community and the relationships we make, getting to know our kids,” Williams said. “We are so happy to be recognized as a Lighthouse School.”

McLaurin teacher Kristin Alexander said she was not surprised.

