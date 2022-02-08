McLaurin Elementary earns top education honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – Though gloomy outside Monday the mood was bright at McLaurin Elementary which celebrated the top honor it earned.
Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence assessor Johnny Calder and F1S administrators announced that the school had been named a 2022 Lighthouse School. The news was especially meaningful for the school because they had already been told they had reached Beacon status, not Lighthouse.
“I am incredibly proud of our students and staff for the work they do each day,” said Principal Debbie Cribb. “Being recognized as a 'Lighthouse' school is evidence that others also see the awesome things that happen at McLaurin each day. I could not be more excited for our school community!”
Assistant Principal Amy Williams said that this honor really means a lot.
“Our teachers work so hard and we really take pride in our community and the relationships we make, getting to know our kids,” Williams said. “We are so happy to be recognized as a Lighthouse School.”
McLaurin teacher Kristin Alexander said she was not surprised.
“I have never worked at a school with as much teamwork and cooperation as we have here, under the most steadfast and loyal leadership,” Alexander said. “Honestly, I never doubted that we would be a Lighthouse School. When we were Beacon, I was like, that’s great but I know in my heart that we are a Lighthouse School. Getting this sealed the deal and I could not be happier for Ms. Cribb, Ms. Williams and all the administration and teachers here. They work hard; these kiddos work hard. Even the day of the visit, it was not something put on. Montessori is a rigorous curriculum and these kiddos were just doing what they do every day and it showed.”
Assistant Principal Cherisse Thayer said McLaurin is a special place.
“Being recognized as a Blue Ribbons Lighthouse school is a well-deserved credit to the hard work and dedication of our McLaurin family,” Thayer said. “Our teachers, staff, students, parents, and administrators all work so hard every day to make this school a great place where all of our students can thrive. We believed that we were a school of excellence and now we have the Lighthouse status to support what we knew all along! I am very proud and honored to be a part of this McLaurin team.”
F1S Assistant Superintendent of Instruction PK-5 Michelle McBride said she was thrilled to be able to surprise the team at McLaurin.
“McLaurin is the second largest elementary school in the district and they were able to achieve Lighthouse School status from The Blue Ribbon School of Excellence,” McBride said. “McLaurin is a unique school in our district, serving students in 3K-5th grade while implementing a school-wide Montessori Curriculum. Mrs. Cribb and her staff truly believe in the Montessori Curriculum to provide personalized learning for all students. Florence 1 Schools is excited to celebrate this accomplishment with the McLaurin community.”
Judy Fields, CEO of Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, Inc. congratulated Principal Cribb and her staff.
“Congratulations to McLaurin Elementary School, named today as the newest Blue Ribbon School of Excellence "Lighthouse" School in the nation,” Fields said. “As a Blue Ribbon School, McLaurin Elementary School excels in a variety of areas including student achievement, student focus, school climate, and incredibly engaging classroom environments. Achieving this prestigious honor is a reflection of the sustained excellence demonstrated each and every day at McLaurin Elementary School.”