McLaurin Elementary School picked to participate in gardening program

FLORENCE, S.C. – McLaurin Elementary has been selected to participate in the 2021 School Garden and Education Assistance Program.

The South Carolina Department of Education's Office of Health & Nutrition announced its selection of the Florence One Schools district’s school last week.

With the encouragement of Jeff Murrie, an award-winning agriculture teacher at Briggs Elementary, a group of teachers led by Mallory Conner and Brandi McKay at McLaurin decided it was time for their school to have a garden of their own.

The McLaurin cafeteria staff agreed to help take on this project. In the future, McLaurin plans to serve garden-grown fruits and vegetables from its cafeteria.

According to Conner, the overall goal is to encourage healthy nutrition for staff and students by teaching students responsibility for this garden, ownership in learning how to plant fruits and vegetables, proper maintenance of the garden and the ability to enjoy the fruits and vegetables grown.

"We also hope to form lasting partnerships with members in our community so that we can continue this wonderful gardening project for our students for years to come," Conner said.