McLaurin Elementary's Williams named F1S Assistant Principal of the Year

FLORENCE — McLaurin Elementary School Assistant Principal Amy Williams, like other staff at the school, attended a brief meeting following classes. Unlike her fellow staff members, she left the assembly as the system’s assistant principal of the year.

Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley made the announcement shortly after he launched into a pretext for the assembly and then her husband and other supporters stepped out from behind the stage curtains in the school’s cafeteria.

Williams was nominated for this recognition by a group of her peers, including fellow assistant principals and school administrators. She has served at McLaurin since 1995.

“Amy has been at McLaurin for over 20 years. She began as a teacher, later moved to curriculum coordinator and now serves as one of our assistant principals,” McLaurin Elementary School Principal Deborah Cribb said. “In every position she has held at McLaurin, it has always been about helping our students and staff be the best they could be. She wears many hats at McLaurin, and she is an invaluable part of our leadership team. She works well with everyone and can be counted on to always go the extra mile for our students. We are so blessed to have her at McLaurin.”

“I really don’t feel deserving, there are so many other assistant principals in this district that do so,” Williams said and stopped. “I feel very honored. There are so many things that we do all day to help the children.”

“Debbie Cribb has been a big influence in my life. She has been there when I began teaching and moved schools with her,” Williams said.

The honor comes with a $5,000 check Williams gets to spend with McLaurin Elementary to the benefit of the school and students.

“My mind is running. I’d love to help with more Montessori things and I’d love to do anything else for the children,” Williams said.

“Amy Williams is an outstanding assistant principal who demonstrates curriculum knowledge, positive attitude, effective communication skills, and she builds authentic relationships with all stakeholders at McLaurin,” said Michelle McBride, assistant superintendent for K-5 instruction. “Mrs. Williams is a key component to the success at McLaurin Elementary School, and she is deserving of this award.”

Williams will now vie for the title of South Carolina Assistant Principal of the Year through the South Carolina School Administrators’ Principal of the Year awards program.