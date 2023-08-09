FLORENCE, S.C. – For the sixth consecutive year, McLeod Regional Medical Center has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award.

McLeod is one of only 262 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor and one of eight hospitals in the state of South Carolina for 2023.

The award recognizes McLeod Regional Medical Center’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that McLeod has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

To receive the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, McLeod Regional Medical Center has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for two consecutive years (2021 and 2022), and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.

“It is an honor to award McLeod Regional Medical Center with the Platinum Performance Award for their valuable national leadership and dedication to meeting comprehensive performance measures in patient care,” said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, and cardiologist at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “The receipt of this award indicates that McLeod remains committed to providing top quality, guideline-driven care for heart attack patients. Their success ensures patients are receiving the highest quality cardiovascular care.”

“This award is a team effort involving medical providers, nurses, technicians, and EMS all working collectively in the care of heart attack patients,” said Dr. Alan Blaker, Executive Medical Director, McLeod Heart and Vascular Institute. “It is through their hard work and dedication that patients receive such excellent care. They are key to us achieving this award and I thank everyone for their important work.”

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that more than 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.

“With a heart attack, time is of the essence,” said Blaker. “It is important that chest pain always be taken seriously. Most of the damage from a heart attack occurs in the first several hours. Therefore, the earlier you get to the hospital, the better chance you have of surviving a heart attack with less muscle damage.”

Anyone who believes they may be experiencing any of the signs of a heart attack - pain in the chest, shortness of breath, and a recurrent discomfort that feels like indigestion – should not ignore the pain. Call 911 and if you are able, take an aspirin. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staff will begin treatment when they arrive at your location and continue care on the way to the hospital.

Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.

Chest pain is the number one symptom of a heart attack. Sometimes the pain comes and goes quickly, and sometimes it is a dull but persistent sensation, but it's always something that should be checked. The American Heart Association lists the following common signs and symptoms you should know:

Heart Attack Signs

• Pain in the chest, shoulders, neck, arms or jaw

• Pressure or discomfort in the chest

• Sweating

• Nausea

• Shortness of breath

• Fainting

For more information on the McLeod Heart and Vascular Institute Heart Program visit McLeodHeart.org.