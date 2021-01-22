McLeod administrator: We're administering vaccines as fast as we can get them

Before stand-alone testing sites were mobilized it was McLeod and MUSC Florence that were conducting COVID testing.

"We have the burden of testing, then we got the most critical burden, that only we can do, is care for the sick, particularly the most critically sick," Isgett said.

"We've really laid at the foot of hospitals — testing, trying to keep them out of the hospital with monoclonal antibody clinics, treat them while they're in the hospital, deal with the dying and the stress that places on your staff and now vaccinate the living," Isgett said. "That's a lot to lay at the feet of a hospital system and the ability to operationalize all that rapidly."

"If you think about what this state, this healthcare system, has had to mobilize over the last 11 months it's nothing short of heroic. To keep nurses at bedside when they themselves are getting sick. To have an open faucet of patients that exceeds our capacity on many days across our region. To watch us switch staff from one region to another," Isgett said.

"You're in a year-long crisis so I believe even from the governor's stance he believes he's doing what's right for the citizens of the state," she said of the governor's directives — such as expanding who qualifies for the vaccine. "It's hard to operationalize all those things."