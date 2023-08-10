FLORENCE, S.C. -- The McLeod Health Foundation offers many opportunities for individuals in the community to get involved and support McLeod Health. One group that has been making a positive difference for patients is the McLeod Angels.

The Angels gather four times a year to network and receive healthcare-related education. Their membership also provides an opportunity for them to fund programs that directly impact patient care.

"We started the Angels with a mission as an organization to be an extension of the McLeod Foundation," said Beverly Hazelwood, Chair of the McLeod Angels. "We wanted to give women in our community that were inclined to support McLeod Health the opportunity to help us with our mission of generating funds for the Foundation."

More than 135 members strong, the McLeod Angels have funded 55 projects since the group was first established in 2009. Through their philanthropy over the past 14 years, the McLeod Angels have granted more than $209,000 to help fund programs and services that benefit patients and McLeod-sponsored healthcare initiatives in the community.

The Angels contribute funds to projects that build and strengthen McLeod Foundation supported programs through the power of joint giving. They also vote each year on which projects will be awarded funding. Some of the projects granted by the group have included:

The Forensic Nurse Examiner Program (FNE) serves victims of sexual assault by providing expert trauma care, collection of forensic evidence, appropriate referrals to post-assault after-care, as well as court testimony during trials of cases prosecuted. The Pee Dee Region is the only region in South Carolina that has not had a forensic nurse examiner program in place.

Mammogram Scholarships for women of disparity in the region who cannot afford the cost of an annual screening mammogram.

Sponsorships for 25 families who are unable to pay to stay at the Guest House at McLeod, a home away from home for families of patients who live outside of the Florence area.

The HOPE (Helping Oncology Patients Everyday) Fund which provides funding that directly impacts services for patients undergoing cancer treatment such as transportation, medications, nutrition and educational resources.

McLeod Angels membership is open to all women. Each meeting has two components: enriching medical understanding and participating in life issues such as gardening, skincare and fashion. By joining the team of Angels, members are extending a helping hand to fund valuable grants that serve the community in many ways.