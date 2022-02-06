McLeod cardiologist performs less invasive surgical procedure

If a person (over 60) experiences any of these symptoms, Blaker said it is a good idea to see a doctor right away to be evaluated.

The condition is usually diagnosed with an ultrasound of the heart, Blaker said.

In an advanced stage, he said, death can occur.

Blaker said symptoms are not always readily visible, especially if a person is very active. He said sometimes just knowing your body is all that is needed. He said if you could walk two miles a day and suddenly become not able to without difficulty it would be good to get checked out.

He said people often attribute slowing down to getting older, but that is not always the case and it is important to be evaluated.

The TAVR procedure is done using a catheter inserted over a wire through the artery in the groin. It allows the doctor to place the valve in the heart.

It takes about an hour for the procedure, Blaker said.