McLeod cardiologist performs less invasive surgical procedure

FL0RENCE, S.C. – Interventional cardiologist Dr. Brian D. Blaker is a leading cardiologist with McLeod Cardiology Associates.
Blaker is part of a team of physicians with McLeod Cardiology Associates that care for heart patients in Florence, Cheraw, Clarendon, Sumter, Loris, Little River and Myrtle Beach.
He is one of a team of doctors at McLeod Regional Medical Center who perform transcather aortic valve replacement procedures at the hospital.
McLeod started offering the surgical procedure about five years ago. It is a minimally invasive alternative to open heart surgery to replace a patient’s diseased aortic valve.
Blaker said the aortic valve is the structure that controls blood flow out of the heart.
“It is the doorway that opens and closes with every heartbeat,” he said.
Blaker said the heart is a pump that pumps the blood to other parts of the body, and sometimes the aortic valve becomes narrower and the flow of blood can be limited. He said this normally happens gradually.
Some of the signs that the aortic valve is not working properly are increased fatigue, low energy, shortness of breath, and in advance stages, chest pain, heart failure, fluid buildup, dizziness or passing out.
If a person (over 60) experiences any of these symptoms, Blaker said it is a good idea to see a doctor right away to be evaluated.
The condition is usually diagnosed with an ultrasound of the heart, Blaker said.
In an advanced stage, he said, death can occur.
Blaker said symptoms are not always readily visible, especially if a person is very active. He said sometimes just knowing your body is all that is needed. He said if you could walk two miles a day and suddenly become not able to without difficulty it would be good to get checked out.
He said people often attribute slowing down to getting older, but that is not always the case and it is important to be evaluated.
The TAVR procedure is done using a catheter inserted over a wire through the artery in the groin. It allows the doctor to place the valve in the heart.
It takes about an hour for the procedure, Blaker said.
He said there is a risk with any heart valve surgery, and that risk is having a stroke when debris from the diseased valve travels to the brain during valve replacement. That is why at McLeod, he said, to reduce the risk doctors use a device that helps catch debris before it gets to the brain.
The risk is low, less than 2 percent, Blaker said.
The benefit of TAVR procedure for older patients is that they are able to recover quickly and get back to a better quality of life, some even as soon as the next day. For others it will be more gradual process.
With the TAVR procedure most people’s stay in the hospital is only one or two day, he said. About 90 percent go home on the next day, Blaker added.
Blaker said that after the procedure patients are referred to cardiac rehab, which allows them to resume exercise in an environment with a team of skilled nurses and therapists.
Valves can need replacing, he said. It is different for each individual. He said the valves usually last 10 years or longer.
Blaker said the team does about 70 TAVR procedures a year at McLeod. He said the procedures are becoming more frequent as the aging population increases.
He said McLeod has a multi-disciplinary heart team of structural cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, vascular surgeons and cardiac anesthesiologists that take care of heart patients.
A native of South Carolina and the Florence area, Blaker said he is proud to return home to help provide quality cardiac care to his community.
Blaker specializes in procedures in structural cardiology using less invasive procedures for issues involving malfunction of the valve.
He is board certified in general cardiology and internal medicine, and completed a fellowship in interventional cardiology. Blaker graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine and has more than five years of diverse medical experience.