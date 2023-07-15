FLORENCE, S.C. — Children explored a collection of vendors and picked up a back-to-school backpack all to the beat of high energy music Saturday morning at McLeod Health and Fitness Center.

The event lasted from 10 a.m. to noon, though the untimely arrival of a monsoon ended the event a few minutes early.

"This is the Back to School Bash hosted by the Foundation for McLeod Hospital," said Lauren McKenzie who serves as the Hero Fund coordinator and the women's and children's volunteer coordinator.

"It's open to the public for them to come out and get school supplies and get ready for school and gives them an opportunity to come out and have a good time before starting school as well as get some education," McKenzie said.

Attendees could explore a McLeod Heart Reach ambulance, get a CPR demonstration from the American Heart Association, check in with "Dr. Teddy (Bear)" to learn a bit about health care, pet one of Florence Police Department's K9 officers who seemed only happy to oblige and even get a back-to-school haircut.

"The backpacks came from our safe kids department," McKenzie said. "They purchase all the backpacks for us and then the McLeod Foundation purchased all the school supplies that went in there."

"This is my second year doing this. I work on the children's floor and I just have a heart for kids and we want to be able to give as much as we can to those who need it and bring a little joy to them and show them it's OK to come out and see and get into an ambulance and not be scared and to come out and meet doctors and nurses and not be in a scary environment," McKenzie said.