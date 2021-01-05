 Skip to main content
McLeod continues vaccinating front-line workers
McLeod continues vaccinating front-line workers

McLeod Vaccines

McLeod Regional Medical Center's vaccine clinic works to vaccinate front-line health care workers.

 McLEOD PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Based on the recommendations of SC DHEC, McLeod Health continues to vaccinate mission-critical health care workers based on Phase 1a of the South Carolina COVID-19 Vaccine Plan.

General public vaccinations will be announced by DHEC and the CDC as vaccine availability increases.

In this initial phase (1a), DHEC recommends vaccinating frontline workers in a health care setting who are at highest risk of contracting COVID-19 and are essential to preventing mortality. If these persons were to become sick and unable to work, health care systems could become too overwhelmed to provide care, and mortality would increase.

When 70% of persons identified in Phase 1a have had the opportunity to be vaccinated, DHEC will begin transitioning to Phase 1b. DHEC and enrolled vaccine providers will develop procedures to verify eligibility of people to receive vaccination under this guidance and to coordinate scheduling of vaccinations.

Phase 1a of McLeod Health Employees includes the following groups:

  • Group 1 includes employees directly caring for COVID-19 patients and all McLeod Health active and affiliate medical staff physicians.
  • Group 2 includes employees from Inpatient and Outpatient Departments with Direct Patient Care responsibilities.
  • Group 3 includes all employees who serve in nondirect patient care departments (this includes students, volunteers, contract workers and vendors who are essential to the flow of business within the hospital.)

McLeod Health is also vaccinating paid and volunteer medical first responders (EMS, fire department, coroners, law enforcement personnel, dentists, dental hygienists and assistants, and pharmacists who provide emergency medical services) and hospital transport personnel in direct contact with suspected and/or confirmed COVID-19 patients.

