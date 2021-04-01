McLeod, Darlington Raceway deliver second doses

DARLINGTON, S.C. − The chicane drivers had to handle Thursday at Darlington Raceway was different, but community support was there in force .
The end result was the same: a short shot down pit row, a sharp left turn into the Cup Garage and a second COVID-19 vaccine.
The new route, and a much quicker intake since all patients had been there before, were the only real difference between the second shot experience and the first.
A much longer route through the track's various parking lots − including the Xfinity Owners lot − got all of the traffic off of S.C. 151 and kept it moving right up to the Xfinity garage, where cars had to sit 15 minutes to make sure those who received shot didn't have a reaction.
Nurses patrolled the holding area exchanging thumbs up with those in line. If a thumbs up was not returned, drivers and passengers got a visit from the patrolling nurse to make sure everyone was OK.
To make sure that those people working in the holding area were OK, they had boxes of Bojangle's biscuits.
A Florence-Darlington Tech LPN student nurse, with the wave of a checkered flag, let patients know they'd reached the vaccine finish line and could then depart the track.
A small army of nurses, both from McLeod Health and the National Guard − delivered second doses with pit-crew efficiency fueled with fresh-brewed coffee from the Purple Fish Coffee Company.
"We figure right at the moment we've probably made about 400 cups of coffee so far," said Joe Ervin of the coffee company, which is an offshoot of St. Matthew's Church's mission program.
The group also brought about 10 gallons of cold brew coffee.
They brewed and served from possibly the best location available − a table, supported by a large space heater, from the Alternative Victory Lane in the Cup Garage right beside an interior office and interior bathrooms.
"We're brewing it, and then we have these big plastic serving containers, and we fill them up and they're dispensing them out to the different areas," Ervin said. "To the people right here, we're providing coffee locally."
The containers sat in the back of ATVs ready to be shuttled out to areas in need of hot coffee.
"We have this thing down to a science now. All the rush is over, we keep ahead of people now," Ervin said at approximately 8:30 a.m. in an allusion to earlier in the morning.
"We got here about 5:30 a.m. and there were people waiting for coffee then. Fortunately she'd brewed about 60 cups, and so we came in with hot coffee and we were able to immediately serve hot coffee," Ervin said.
Thursday's event continued until all 5,400 people who received their first Moderna vaccine at the track in March got their second vaccine − or at least all who wanted their second vaccine were served.
To schedule a vaccine visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-appointments to find an opportunity nearby.