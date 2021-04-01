McLeod, Darlington Raceway deliver second doses

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We figure right at the moment we've probably made about 400 cups of coffee so far," said Joe Ervin of the coffee company, which is an offshoot of St. Matthew's Church's mission program.

The group also brought about 10 gallons of cold brew coffee.

They brewed and served from possibly the best location available − a table, supported by a large space heater, from the Alternative Victory Lane in the Cup Garage right beside an interior office and interior bathrooms.

"We're brewing it, and then we have these big plastic serving containers, and we fill them up and they're dispensing them out to the different areas," Ervin said. "To the people right here, we're providing coffee locally."

The containers sat in the back of ATVs ready to be shuttled out to areas in need of hot coffee.

"We have this thing down to a science now. All the rush is over, we keep ahead of people now," Ervin said at approximately 8:30 a.m. in an allusion to earlier in the morning.

"We got here about 5:30 a.m. and there were people waiting for coffee then. Fortunately she'd brewed about 60 cups, and so we came in with hot coffee and we were able to immediately serve hot coffee," Ervin said.