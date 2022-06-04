McLeod doctor gets up close and robot gets personal with cancer

FLORENCE -- Dr. Srinivas "Bob" Kolla likes to operate up close, but not personal, as he may be several feet away and not even looking at the patient -- but his robot is getting up close and personal with the cancer inside the patient.

"I came here and the machine was given to me," Kolla said as he stood proudly at the instrument's control panel during a recent open house -- surgical "bunny suit" required.

He's been using the robot since 2014 and, at McLeod, for the last year.

The robot -- and its four articulated instruments -- make for a much less intrusive surgery that involves less blood loss, much less trauma to the patient's body and a faster recovery period.

That quicker recovery allows the patient to more quickly rebuild their strength which means chemo or radiation therapy can start that much quicker.

The robot also allows for Koalla to better see what's going on in the patient and to take out lymph nodes -- more than would get removed through traditional surgery.

And don't casually refer to the robot's articulated instruments as hands.

"Even with the open approach and larger incisions the hand is still limited," Kolla said. The instruments are much less limited.

"There are very few things that have convinced me to make a practice change, but when I saw the extent of an oncologic surgery we could do with a robot, hands down there's no contest," Kolla said. "And, on the back end, for patient recovery we have a tube in for a day or two and then it can come out and usually the next day they can come home. The return to functionality is way quicker."

For Kolla it is all about the lymph nodes.

"In the past I don't believe surgeons in general, and myself included, actually took the time to remove all the lymph nodes," Kolla said. "Because the robot allows a superior visualization of lymph nodes it allows you to get there with less trauma. You can get more lymph nodes with this operation than we could ever before. Because we're getting my lymph nodes and because we're getting more lymph nodes we're staging cancer better you can then provide adjudicative treatments to prevent recurrence."

"I think in the past we were missing a lot of staging because we weren't able to see all the nodes," Kolla said.

Though a great tool, Kola said the robot is only as good as the team of doctors that work with it and the team is taking steps to make the cancer program at the hospital one of the best in the region.

"Taking lung cancer care to the next level -- that's the real take away," Kola said.

"We're here in the tobacco belt. Smoking is rampant, it has been that way for decades and I don't see it slowing down," he said.

Collaboration is going to be key to improving outcomes.

"I think one of the unique features that McLeod offers is a comprehensive cancer program. Very few places can get groups of physicians of various disciplines to come and talk about cancer and discuss the care of cancer patients," Kola said.

"We have excellent folks in all areas of cancer care. One of the reasons I chose to come here is the people I work with in various subspecialities," Kola said. "For me that is the backbone of breakthrough. Technology is cool but people getting together is even greater than technology."

"We already have one of the most comprehensive cancer programs in the region. We have excellent oncologists, radiation oncologists, intervention oncologists, myself as a surgeon. We have collaborative multi-disciplinary teams. We believe having this tool dedicated to lung cancer as well as those teams in a collaborative approach will allow us to provide superior level care for lung cancer in the region."

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.