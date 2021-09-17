McLeod ER doc in right place at right time for Tennessee man

Frost went back to watching a movie.

"Thirty minutes later I'm looking at the back of his head and notice his head is covered in sweat, and I got up and came around and checked the blood pressure, and it's now 50/20 and he's unresponsive, and we make the decision to divert the plane," Frost said.

And Jim Human was back on the floor, in the aisle, with Frost and Whitfield working on him.

"I distinctly heard I can't get a pulse, BP is 80/40 and that's when I had it run through my head I have a problem, there is a problem," Jim Human said.

The arrhythmia could have been one of two types. Neither one was good. Frost and Whitfield both said they didn't want to end up doing CPR in a plane.

While Jim Human was out for the second time, the decision was made to divert the plane to Amarillo, Texas.

"I thought it was a fairly large town but it has a very small airport," Frost said of Rick Hudson Amarillo International Airport. "When we landed, we hit the runway extremely hard and came to a very quick stop. I found out later the reason we did that was that the runway was too short for the plane we were on.