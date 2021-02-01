McLeod executive updates Rotarians on coronavirus, vaccine challenges

FLORENCE, S.C. – Some McLeod Health nurses have been offered up to $7,000 per week to leave the Pee Dee and treat COVID-19 in other states.
Donna Isgett, the chief operating officer for McLeod Health, spoke Monday about the hospital system's continuing battle with COVID-19 at the weekly meeting of the Florence Rotary Club at Victors. During her presentation, Isgett said that some traveling nurse agencies were offering some registered nurses up to $7,000 to go to other places – she specifically mentioned California – to treat the virus.
"Those of you that aren't nurses might want to consider going back and putting that in your career [path]," Isgett said. "The traveling nurse agencies ... the recent offer is $7,000 a week for nurses. They're texting my nurses right now saying if you thought about working for us, we'll pay you $7,000 a week."
Isgett thanked state S.C. Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. for helping McLeod to work to find funds to be able to retain its nurses.
"The senator has done a really good job about that," Isgett said. "But it's hard. When you're a young nurse and you have the ability to move for $28,000 a month as a registered nurse, it's a real issue."
Isgett said any nurse who leaves creates two problems: There's one less nurse available to treat patients and the hospital has to find a replacement. She estimated that the cost of replacing a nurse was closer to $10,000.
She also spoke about space issues in the hospital.
"I will tell you that we hit a day on that real top [in January] where there was one [intensive care unit] bed left," Isgett said.
She also said that McLeod had moved nurses from some campuses to others to have the necessary staff available when some staff members fell ill. She also said that some of the nurses that worked with COVID-19 patients had refused to be relieved from that duty because they believed that they were the best people to care for the COVID-19 patients at the hospitals.
Isgett's presentation provided the Rotarians attending the meeting in person or virtually an overview of COVID-19's impact on McLeod Health.
She said that in the beginning, she learned of the virus in Wuhan, China, and didn't think much about it at first, not realizing the impact that the virus would have as state and national governments instituted unprecedented measures to combat the spread of the virus.
Isgett said more than 25 million cases and 419,827 deaths have been reported in the United States, 427,231 cases and 17,580 hospitalizations have been reported in South Carolina for patients that tested positive for the virus, and 6,673 deaths in South Carolina, and 14,694 cases, 1,026 hospitalizations and 346 deaths have been reported in Florence. She also added that one of the two reported South African strains of COVID-19 in the country was in the Pee Dee.
The next part of her presentation focused on the inpatient treatments for COVID-19 including respiratory care – she said that high-flow oxygen worked better – the use of steriods, Remdesivir, blood thinners and antibodies from recovered patients. She also mentioned outpatient treatments, including monoclonal antibodies and Bamlanivimab and Casirivimab/Imdevimab. She said that both of the latter two are given over a one-hour period, followed by a one-hour monitoring period in an outpatient setting. Preliminary studies indicate a decreased need for hospitalization.
Isgett also spoke about the vaccines that have been developed to treat the virus. She said that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have a 95% effectiveness in preventing the spread of the virus. But she cautioned that the vaccines come in two doses and that it takes about a week after the second dose to have the antibodies available to prevent infection. She said distribution of the vaccine is still in Phase I-A. She said it probably will be summer or fall before Phase 2 is begun.
Isgett said the hospital has not mandated that its employees receive the vaccine. She said there is concern that the minority population has been more reluctant to receive the vaccine. She said she couldn't say why, but it might be a trust issue.
Isgett urged the Rotarians to thank health care providers.
Morning News reporter Ardie Arvidson contributed to this report.