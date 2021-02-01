McLeod executive updates Rotarians on coronavirus, vaccine challenges

She also spoke about space issues in the hospital.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I will tell you that we hit a day on that real top [in January] where there was one [intensive care unit] bed left," Isgett said.

She also said that McLeod had moved nurses from some campuses to others to have the necessary staff available when some staff members fell ill. She also said that some of the nurses that worked with COVID-19 patients had refused to be relieved from that duty because they believed that they were the best people to care for the COVID-19 patients at the hospitals.

Isgett's presentation provided the Rotarians attending the meeting in person or virtually an overview of COVID-19's impact on McLeod Health.

She said that in the beginning, she learned of the virus in Wuhan, China, and didn't think much about it at first, not realizing the impact that the virus would have as state and national governments instituted unprecedented measures to combat the spread of the virus.