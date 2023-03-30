FLORENCE, S.C. — During an eight-month series of educational classes, the McLeod Foundation Fellows receive a comprehensive, behind-the-scenes look into medicine and complex issues driving health care while demonstrating the continuing need for philanthropy.

On March 14, the Fellows Class gathered to learn more about orthopedic services offered at McLeod Regional Medical Center, with a special focus on robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery.

McLeod orthopedic surgeon Ardalan Sayan spoke to the group about the technological and surgical advancements in joint replacement surgery and the benefits of robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery.

“With robotic-assisted knee replacement, we can remove just the right amount of bone at just the right angles, so the patient’s new knee is well-aligned and well-balanced. Many patients can even go home on the same day as their procedure,” said Dr. Sayan. The session included a tour of the outpatient surgery center and a simulation of robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery.

The McLeod Fellows program is designed to give an inside look into the health care industry. This innovative program was introduced in 2006, and is composed of community leaders, business officials and volunteers.

During the monthly sessions, the McLeod Fellows class receives an intimate glimpse of the many facets of healthcare. The curriculum explores the mission of McLeod Health, healthcare finances, quality and safety, and McLeod Health service lines. Participants obtain a working knowledge of the healthcare needs in the region and how McLeod Health is meeting those needs.

McLeod Fellows also gain insight into medical and technological advances through access to areas of McLeod Regional Medical Center not commonly available to the public. In addition, the program gives business leaders and community members the opportunity to network with medical specialists.