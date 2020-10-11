McLeod for Health Florence Open donates to Susan G. Komen South Carolina

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“For the safety and protection of all involved from the national and international tennis players who participate in the McLeod for Health Florence Open as well as our officials and spectators, we knew postponing the tournament to next year was in everyone’s best interest,” Murrell said.

Over the years, Susan G. Komen South Carolina has provided significant grant funding to Pee Dee area programs for mammograms, follow-up diagnostic procedures, patient navigation services and survivor support services, including transportation.

“We are pleased that we can make this donation to Komen South Carolina to support the breast cancer programs they fund which benefit our patients locally,” Murrell said.

The weeklong International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour event draws some of the best young professional players from around the world to compete for $25,000 in prize money and higher rankings. With more than 500 tournaments held annually across 65 countries, the ITF Women’s Tour is the pathway to the U.S. Open and tour-level competition for aspiring tennis players and a frequent battleground for established professionals.