McLeod forensic nurse program earns top honors

FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Health's one-year-old forensic nurse examiner program has earned recognition from two agencies that it is one of the best around.

"We are really thrilled about getting this recognition. The program has officially been open one year and we've received a lot of accolades in that time," said Cheryl Neuner, regional manager of perinatal systems outreach education and program director for the forensic nurse examiner program for McLeod Health. "We've been established as a top-tier forensic nurse examiner program for the state of South Carolina that we're especially proud of for being such a new program."

"In addition to that, we were recognized by our accreditation agency, DNV, and receive an Innovator of the Year Finalist award for our project," Neuner said as she proudly pointed to the award on her left. "DNV likes to see hospital-wide collaboration."

DNV — Det Norske Veritas — was established in Norway in 1864 and is a global quality assurance and risk management company that operates in more than 100 countries.

"This program was really two years in the making," Neuner said." We thought about it a lot. We worked with the South Carolina Victims' Assistance Network, with the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force — there are a lot of agencies we spoke with. We did the research, we collected the data."

"The issue was that there were no forensic services readily available to our patients in this region. We had a moral and ethical as a regional referral center to have such a large women's and children's hospital to make those services available," Neuner said.

"It takes a village to start this program. There are very few departments within the system here that haven't been involved in the success of the forensic nurse investigator program," Neuner said.

Timing for the launch of the program was a factor in the success in that it allowed for a quiet space for the patient and nurse to work outside of the stress that can sometimes come from being in the emergency room.

"We were very fortunate because we made this addition in our Women's Pavilion and we had overflow space," Neuner said. The Women's Pavilion is a the two-room facility that sits on a secure area of the hospital. "It is important to make experience as tolerable as possible. You can't say pleasant, because it can't be pleasant, but to take as much stress off the patient as you possibly can."

The McLeod Foundation was also a big driver behind the department and its success, she said.

The recognitions validate the work done by those who worked to launch the program.

"It means that everyone's work is recognized and that patients are going to get what they need and moms aren't going to have to drive two to three hours to get their children seen and it means that law enforcement and the solicitors office are going to get convictions," Neuner said. "Perpetrators are not going to be allowed to do this any longer; they won't get away with it because we have a great team of forensic nurses who do a great job of collecting evidence."