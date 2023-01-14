McLeod forensic nurse program marks its first year of service

FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Health's forensic nurse examiner program marked its first birthday Tuesday and celebrated in style with an international award from its accreditor and plans to grow the program into one that will serve the whole region.

"Up until last year the Pee Dee region didn't have a specific full-time forensic nurse program anywhere," said Shannon Scott, RN, forensic nurse examiner coordinator for McLeod. "Now that we have this program where we are, we saw patients from 30 different jurisdictions last year including some from North Carolina.

The program in the last year worked 93 cases — 52% adult/48% juvenile; 88% female/12% male; 5% non-lethal strangulation and four human trafficking cases.

Scott said the hospital had no plans to take pediatric cases but fate intervened.

"Because we had forensic nurses coming in who were pediatric trained we decided to add it and I'm so glad we did," Scott said.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 10, the department had worked nine cases — seven pediatric and two adult.

The department has added seven nurses over the year, four of them part time and the others as necessary so that there is a nurse available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, she said.

Scott said the McLeod program has developed a reputation.

"People know if they come to us they'll get the proper forensic care in addition to the proper medical care needed for these patients" she said.

McLeod nurse forensic examiners must be RNs with at least two years' experience and have passed an interview to get into the program, which is eight weeks of classroom work and five weeks of supervised field work.

Scott stressed the program teaches nurses to treat victims/patients in a "trauma informed way" to collect the necessary evidence and start the healing process.

"We're not counselors but we do work closely with advocacy centers," she said. "We're patient advocates, we're for the here and now. We take care of the medical piece, the forensic piece and we do do it in a trauma-informed way," Scott said. "The victim advocates are there for the long term and can offer the counseling and other care long term."

The nurses are also trained how to give court testimony.

"Because our program is still so young those cases have not moved forward that far in the legal system. We're anticipating this year some may have to testify," Scott said.

The job isn't for everyone, but those who end up doing it usually have very specific reasons.

"Some may have personal experience, some may have experience with a family member or a friend. For me personally, I've been doing this for many years and I've seen what the outcomes can be," Scott said. "To be that ear for them to talk to, to let them know it's going to be OK, to start to give them that power and control back — I think is imperative to help them on their road to recovery. That's what keeps me going."

Scott added she grew up in a police family and always felt a calling to go into forensics.

"I was very honored and overwhelmed. I first became a forensic nurse in 2015 and when I became one all I wanted to do was make a difference in victims lives," said Natale Lennard, RN, forensic nurse training program coordinator for McLeod Health. "From that point on it was, what else can I do? By taking on this role I can teach others to help more victims."

"I want to see from this program every hospital have services that can't provide them now so that victims aren't left alone," Lennard said.

Program plans for 2023 focus on growth for both Mcleod and the region.

"It is super important to serve victims of violence, it's an undeserved population. It takes a special person to be a forensic nurse," Lennard said. "We encourage people who want to help people to come on our and apply to the forensic training program and make the difference in other people's lives."

"The goal is to make more forensic nurses available all over the region because there is a huge need for services," Lennard said.

Toward that end the hospital is taking applications for the June class, something that can be done by inquiring by email at natalie.lennard@mcleodhealth.org

"We're starting to grow as a team and see patient numbers rise," Scott said. "In a month or two we'll start to see domestic violence patients. We're going to start building to eventually see elder abuse and labor trafficking patients."