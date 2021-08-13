McLeod Health adds two doctors in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Health has added two new doctors to its team in Florence.
Dr. Winston Plunkett has joined the practice of McLeod Family Medicine Center.
Gastroenterologist and advanced endoscopist Amaninder Dhaliwal, MD, has joined the medical staff of McLeod Regional Medical Center.
In addition to caring for patients, Plunkett will serve as a faculty member for the McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program.
Plunkett grew up in historic Williamsburg, Virginia. He lived and worked in Charlottesville before entering medical school in Charleston, South Carolina. Dr. Plunkett received his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. He then completed a residency in Family Medicine at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
“I like being of assistance to people and always had an interest in science, so medicine seemed like a natural fit for me,” Plunkett said. “In medical school I really enjoyed the family medicine rotation, which led me to this specialty.
“I think of the family medicine physician as the quarterback of the health care team. We are there to explain and guide patients through a health care plan. As their family medicine physician, I am also here to help make the connection whenever specialists are needed. My goal is to make sure they receive the best care they possibly can.”
The McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program is a program at McLeod Health designed to train the “physicians of tomorrow” in an effort to increase the availability of family medicine physicians for patients in the region McLeod serves, especially the rural areas of South Carolina.
Dhaliwal joins fellow physicians Dr. Deepak Chowdhary, Dr. Terri Jaggers, Dr. Davinderbir Pannu, Dr. Tim Spurling, and Dr. John Wolford at the McLeod Digestive Health Center.
Board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology, Dhaliwal provides care to patients with conditions affecting the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, liver, pancreas and gallbladder.
Dhaliwal received his medical degree in 2010 from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in India and completed his internal medicine residency in 2016 at New York University’s Langone Medical Center.
He completed two fellowship training programs at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska: Transplant Hepatology in 2017 and Gastroenterology & Hepatology in 2020. Dhaliwal comes to McLeod following the completion of his fellowship in advanced endoscopy at the University of South Florida/Moffit Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.