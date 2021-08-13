McLeod Health adds two doctors in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Health has added two new doctors to its team in Florence.

Dr. Winston Plunkett has joined the practice of McLeod Family Medicine Center.

Gastroenterologist and advanced endoscopist Amaninder Dhaliwal, MD, has joined the medical staff of McLeod Regional Medical Center.

In addition to caring for patients, Plunkett will serve as a faculty member for the McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program.

Plunkett grew up in historic Williamsburg, Virginia. He lived and worked in Charlottesville before entering medical school in Charleston, South Carolina. Dr. Plunkett received his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. He then completed a residency in Family Medicine at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

“I like being of assistance to people and always had an interest in science, so medicine seemed like a natural fit for me,” Plunkett said. “In medical school I really enjoyed the family medicine rotation, which led me to this specialty.