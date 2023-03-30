FLORENCE, S.C. — Ronald M. Fowler of Loris has become chairman of the McLeod Health Board of Trustees, succeedingBenjamin T. Zeigler of Florence, who continues his service on the board.

“We are extremely appreciative of the dedication and very hard work of these volunteer board members who embrace the mission of McLeod Health in service to the community and providing the delivery of excellence in health care,” said Donna Isgett, president and CEO of McLeod Health. “Their remarkable leadership continues to guide us as we face the many challenges that are affecting health care today.”

“I look forward to serving this organization and our committees as chairman during the continuing progress we are making in health care,” said Fowler. “When I joined the McLeod Health Board of Trustees in 2012, my goal was to support the expanded footprint of services and global outlook of McLeod Health. Providing quality health care is not a concept that is created entirely in a boardroom. For McLeod Health that understanding is no different. Recognizing the diversity of the growing medical needs of local communities, the leadership of McLeod Health long viewed the move into Horry County as a platform for providing advanced quality healthcare to a vibrant and expanding region. We want to ensure McLeod provides the provision of quality health care close to home whether you live along the coast, the inland region of Northeastern South Carolina, or the bordering counties in North Carolina.”

Following a long history of leadership in education, Fowler said health care was a calling for him. In 2001, he was appointed to the Loris Community Hospital District Board of Commissioners. During his service with the board of commissioners, he served as chairman and vice chairman. He was also on the board in 2011 when McLeod Health and Loris Healthcare System formalized their long standing and mutually beneficial partnership with a decision to affiliate. His service on the McLeod Health Board of Trustees includes chairman of the governance committee and serving as a member of the following committees: nominating; finance; audit and compliance; planning; physician development; and workforce development and education.

Benjamin Zeigler completes his term as chairman for the last three years. He served during a significant historic time in the organization with administrative leadership changes to a new president and chief executive officer, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a challenging environment affecting the Certificate of Need process and the health care industry.

The McLeod Health Board is a self-perpetuating, 23-member governing board that includes eight physicians, including ten emeritus members.