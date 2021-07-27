 Skip to main content
McLeod Health announces new Carolina Forest hospital
McLeod Health announces new Carolina Forest hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- McLeod Health Tuesday afternoon announced that the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has approved a Certificate of Need (CON) to build a 48 bed, 4-story hospital to serve Carolina Forest.

“From the beginning, McLeod promised to develop this campus based on community health care needs,” said Monica Vehige, CEO, McLeod Loris Seacoast Hospital. “Almost two years ago, we opened our Emergency Department on this site, because of that infrastructure and the unserved healthcare needs to this community, this hospital will complete the continuum of care in one convenient location in Carolina Forest.”

“Horry County’s growth - projected to be the second largest county in the state by 2030 - requires hospital capacity to meet the expanding demands for quality healthcare,” said Donna Isgett, CEO of McLeod Health. “Our mission is to improve the overall health and well-being of people living in the communities we serve.

“This $56 million investment in the community, where we live and work, means that we will continue to be local people serving local people,” Vehige said. “Adding this hospital to the campus reflects the continued foresight of our leadership and medical staff to deliver care close to our patient’s home.”

McLeod Loris Seacoast expects to officially break ground in the months ahead.

“With this DHEC approval, we will move quickly with construction of a 4-story hospital with four operating rooms and 48-beds on our 42-acre Carolina Forest campus,” said Vehige. “The COVID-19 pandemic response demonstrated the insufficient hospital bed capacity in Horry County. Even without a pandemic, this shortage will become even more apparent as the population grows.”

McLeod Health was the first health system to recognize the need for health care closer to the homes of Carolina Forest, by beginning development of the campus just off SC 31 at International Boulevard with the purchase of that property in 2014. To date, there are two medical buildings with 11 medical practices staffed by physicians and specialists, as well as 24/7 emergency department, outpatient testing, occupational health and rehabilitation services. A third medical office building is currently under construction and will be home to additional medical specialists and a proposed ambulatory surgery center

McLeod Health currently operates two other hospitals in Horry County – McLeod Health Seacoast in Little River and McLeod Health Loris. In addition to the acute care facilities, McLeod Health has more than 30 medical practices with more than 75 medical specialty providers treating patients in Horry County alone.

