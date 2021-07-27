McLeod Health announces new Carolina Forest hospital

“With this DHEC approval, we will move quickly with construction of a 4-story hospital with four operating rooms and 48-beds on our 42-acre Carolina Forest campus,” said Vehige. “The COVID-19 pandemic response demonstrated the insufficient hospital bed capacity in Horry County. Even without a pandemic, this shortage will become even more apparent as the population grows.”

McLeod Health was the first health system to recognize the need for health care closer to the homes of Carolina Forest, by beginning development of the campus just off SC 31 at International Boulevard with the purchase of that property in 2014. To date, there are two medical buildings with 11 medical practices staffed by physicians and specialists, as well as 24/7 emergency department, outpatient testing, occupational health and rehabilitation services. A third medical office building is currently under construction and will be home to additional medical specialists and a proposed ambulatory surgery center