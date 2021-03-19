McLeod Health celebrates Certified Nurses Day

FLORENCE, S.C. — In recognition of Certified Nurses Day and McLeod Health’s commitment to nursing excellence, the organization honored the nearly 300 board-certified nurses throughout its health system on Friday.

Board certification of nurses plays an increasingly important role in the assurance of high standards of care for patients and their loved ones. Nursing, like health care in general, has become increasingly complex as patients are sicker than ever and require care from a team of highly skilled health professionals.

While a registered nurse (RN) license provides entry to general nursing practice, the knowledge-intensive requirements of modern nursing require extensive education, as well as a strong personal commitment to excellence by the nurse.

McLeod Health encourages national board certification for all its nurses. There are many nursing certification specialties, such as medical-surgical, pediatric, oncology, emergency nursing, critical care and many others.

Many nursing certification bodies exist to serve the full range of specialized nursing care offered in the contemporary health care system. National nurse-certifying bodies should be accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification or the National Organization for Competence Assurance.

