 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLeod Health celebrates Certified Nurses Day
0 comments

McLeod Health celebrates Certified Nurses Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
McLeod nurses

Of more than 2,700 licensed nurses who work for McLeod Health, nearly 300 are board certified, including this group.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO, MCLEOD HEALTH

FLORENCE, S.C. — In recognition of Certified Nurses Day and McLeod Health’s commitment to nursing excellence, the organization honored the nearly 300 board-certified nurses throughout its health system on Friday.

Board certification of nurses plays an increasingly important role in the assurance of high standards of care for patients and their loved ones. Nursing, like health care in general, has become increasingly complex as patients are sicker than ever and require care from a team of highly skilled health professionals.

While a registered nurse (RN) license provides entry to general nursing practice, the knowledge-intensive requirements of modern nursing require extensive education, as well as a strong personal commitment to excellence by the nurse.

McLeod Health encourages national board certification for all its nurses. There are many nursing certification specialties, such as medical-surgical, pediatric, oncology, emergency nursing, critical care and many others.

Many nursing certification bodies exist to serve the full range of specialized nursing care offered in the contemporary health care system. National nurse-certifying bodies should be accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification or the National Organization for Competence Assurance.

Nurses who are interested in joining the McLeod team can visit jobs.mcleodhealth.org for a complete list of career opportunities.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Florence breaks ground on new fire stations
Local News

Florence breaks ground on new fire stations

FLORENCE, S.C. – Construction can now begin on two fire stations being built by the city of Florence. The city held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon to mark the beginning on construction on fire stations being built on Smith Drive and West Jody Road. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert