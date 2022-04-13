McLeod Health celebrates Children’s Hospital Week 2022

FLORENCE, S.C. -- During Children’s Hospital Week McLeod Health recognized the incredible work of our pediatric teams who care for more than 56,000 children each year from the Midlands to the Coast.

A driving force and differentiator for McLeod Health for nine decades, McLeod Children’s Hospital’s journey of medical excellence has resulted in expanded services, specialized care teams, advanced technology and more. With this level of care close to home, children and their families no longer have to leave the community for their healthcare needs.

McLeod Children’s Hospital is one of only four Children’s Hospitals in South Carolina and is located on the campus of McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Essentially a hospital within a hospital, McLeod Children’s Hospital provides an exceptional array of services, including a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Pediatric Hospitalist program, Critical Care Transport teams and specialized Pediatric Pharmacy.

The hospital also has a dedicated Child Life Program which seeks to establish trust and provide children and their families a positive, informative and comfortable hospital stay.

The McLeod NICU is part of the McLeod Regional Perinatal System which services high-risk or pre-term newborns who need a higher level of care. The McLeod system currently serves eight counties – Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg.

McLeod Children’s Hospital is a depot site for the Mother’s Milk Bank of South Carolina, as part of the Human Milk Initiative which provides human milk to premature infants weighing less than 1500 grams within the first week of life. The collaborative effort aims to decrease the incidence of Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) in our NICUs.

In addition to outpatient pediatric offices located in Florence, Dillon and Cheraw, McLeod Children’s Hospital offers advanced care through our Pediatric Subspecialists in the following areas – critical care, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology and orthopedic surgery.

McLeod Children’s Hospital also provides pediatric rehabilitation therapy in Florence and Little River.

Through these programs, children coping with genetic, developmental and orthopedic conditions or injuries can work with our specially trained pediatric physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech language pathologists. The goal of this program is to enhance every child’s opportunity to realize their full potential.

Another feature of McLeod Children’s Hospital is the McLeod Safe Kids Program, whose mission is to prevent unintentional injuries in children ages 19 and younger by educating families and caregivers.

More than 115 years ago, the untimely death of a young boy named Rufus inspired Dr. F.H. McLeod’s vision for a local hospital to care for the medical needs of his community. Today, McLeod Health and McLeod Children’s Hospital continue this legacy of “local people caring for local people.”