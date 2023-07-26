FLORENCE, S.C. — The McLeod Regional Medical Center will be creating a new unit within its children’s hospital to focus on stabilizing youth who are going through a behavioral health crisis, according to a news release.

The unit will be created with the help of a grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for $2.5 million. The 15-bed Pediatric EmPATH Unit, which stands for the Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment and Healing Unit, is planned to go online in June 2024.

“Over the past few years, the national mental health crisis has only deepened, and pediatric mental health-related emergency department visits have been increasing, especially among girls. This project is a necessary response to the entrenched obstacles to care affecting this patient population,” Tammy Abel, Vice President of Women’s and Children’s Services for McLeod Regional Medical Center, said in a McLeod Health news release.

The stabilization unit will provide a calm, safe and healing space dedicated to the rapid improvement and stabilization of children going through a crisis. Care will begin immediately.

The patient will receive intense individual and group therapy tailored to the patient’s unique situation as well as their cognitive and developmental stages.

If a patient can be stabilized in a nurturing environment with professional and peer support within the initial 72 hours and de-escalated to a state of safety, the patient can then move to outpatient follow-up treatments instead of inpatient psychiatric care.

The McLeod Pediatric Intensive Care Unit also has both a pediatric intensivist and a pediatric hospitalist on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services awarded 13 South Carolina hospitals across the state a total of $45.5 million in grants to build specialized behavioral health crises department units.

“Awarding these grant funds and building these units across the state are important steps in continuing to address gaps in South Carolina’s behavioral health delivery system,” agency Director Robby Kerr said in a news release. “Once operational, these units will make a meaningful impact in their regions and across the state in reducing overcrowding in general emergency departments and reducing the wait time for initiating urgent psychiatric treatment for those in need.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 80% of youth in South Carolina with a major depressive episode do not receive mental health services.

High school students with depression are more than twice as likely to drop out than their peers, the agency said.

Suicide rates are also on the rise, the agency said. Currently, it is the second leading cause of death for South Carolinians between ages 10-14 and the third leading cause of death for those ages 15-17.

Young girls are getting hit the hardest, as emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts among girls between the ages of 12 and 17 were 51% higher in February and March 2021 than during the same period in 2019, the agency said.

The other hospitals throughout the state that received the award include:

AnMed Health Medical Center

Beaufort Memorial Hospital

Grand Strand Medical Center

Hampton Regional Medical Center

Lexington Medical Center

MUSC Health, Kershaw Medical Center

MUSC Health, Orangeburg Medical Center

MUSC Health, University Hospital

MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital

Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital

Trident Medical Center