McLeod Health Darlington -- old Wilson Clinic -- slated for demolition

DARLINGTON, S.C. — McLeod Health Darlington — formerly the Wilson Clinic, will soon fall to the demolition team, a victim of age and weather damage.

"After a thorough engineering and cost evaluation of McLeod Health Darlington, it is clear that restoration and upkeep to this aging facility would be cost prohibitive, especially with recent storms causing significant damage to the roof and structural walls," according to a media advisory from McLeod Health.

Tweaks to services and locations will keep as many services as possible in the Darlington area, but won't keep them all.

McLeod Urgent Care Darlington and McLeod Family Medicine Darlington will continue to provide care as usual in their facilities. Diagnostic services, such as X-rays, CT scans and mammograms will be referred to the most convenient McLeod location for each patient. Any scheduled or future appointments with McLeod Family Medicine Darlington will not be affected.