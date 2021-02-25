McLeod Health Darlington -- old Wilson Clinic -- slated for demolition

DARLINGTON, S.C. — McLeod Health Darlington — formerly the Wilson Clinic, will soon fall to the demolition team, a victim of age and weather damage.
"After a thorough engineering and cost evaluation of McLeod Health Darlington, it is clear that restoration and upkeep to this aging facility would be cost prohibitive, especially with recent storms causing significant damage to the roof and structural walls," according to a media advisory from McLeod Health.
Tweaks to services and locations will keep as many services as possible in the Darlington area, but won't keep them all.
McLeod Urgent Care Darlington and McLeod Family Medicine Darlington will continue to provide care as usual in their facilities. Diagnostic services, such as X-rays, CT scans and mammograms will be referred to the most convenient McLeod location for each patient. Any scheduled or future appointments with McLeod Family Medicine Darlington will not be affected.
McLeod Physical Therapy that was previously offered in the hospital building will be offered in McLeod Urgent Care Darlington. Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy are also offered at other locations in the McLeod system. McLeod offers Physical Therapy in Hartsville, Dillon and Florence; Occupational and Speech Therapy Services in Florence; and Pediatric Therapy in Florence.
McLeod Behavioral Health continues at its current site with access through the McLeod Behavioral Health-Darlington lobby entrance.
McLeod Behavioral Health in Darlington and McLeod Family Medicine Darlington services will continue while the existing McLeod Health Darlington structure is removed for safety. Dr. John Wilson originally dedicated the hospital to his community with expansions in 1994 and 2005.
Historical materials and Wilson's portrait have been donated to the Darlington County Historical Society for future display.
“Clearly, this was a difficult decision for many,” said McLeod President & CEO Rob Colones. “However, we are encouraged that our human resources department has worked very hard to find positions elsewhere in McLeod for employees of relocated services and to continue our mission of excellent services for the Darlington community at other locations nearby.”