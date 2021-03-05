McLeod Health delivers 5,000 COVID vaccine doses Friday at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — More than 5,000 people received their first COVID-19 vaccine Friday and took a driving tour of the Track Too Tough to Tame as part of McLeod Health's mass vaccination event.
It was a sellout — the first for the track this year.
“Your Checkered Flag to Better Health” at the track started about sunrise as organizers gave out marching orders to staff, volunteers, state troopers, Darlington County firefighters and National Guard members who all played integral roles in getting patients off S.C. 151 and through a winding course of parking lots, RV lots, pit row, the cup garage and the Xfinity garage.
A trip through the experience lasted about an hour, from beginning to end.
"We timed each step. We calculated how many people we would need to perform each step and how many people could get through in that time frame," said event organizer Emily Adams, vice president of patient services for McLeod Health. "There was a really methodical approach to this. We have an operational effectiveness department at McLeod and they're experts at that."
"It's a fun thing to come through the tunnel and get your vaccine here, right off pit road, right off the finish line," Adams said as she stood on pit row as traffic wound along the road and then into the cup garage where a small army of nurses and Guard members directed them into specific stalls.
Signups for the event were initially slow before Gov. Henry McMaster gave organizers the green light to open the event to Phase 1b participants.
"When I sent the email out to our incident command team the subject line was game changer and it was for us," Adams said. "As soon as he gave us the permission it opened up the appointments and they were filled and we rolled."
McLeod Administrator Will McLeod said medical providers have given saturation coverage to Phase 1a for about five weeks and in the last 10 days of so there has been a dropoff in demand for the vaccine.
"If the governor hadn't opened up 1b and given us the exception to do 1b today I'm not sure we'd have filled up 5,000," McLeod said. "We filled up within 24 hours after announcing (the event was open to Phase) 1b."
McLeod said the hospital looked at several venues for the event and settled on the track, with which it already had a business relationship. McLeod Health operates the Darlington Raceway Infield Care Center.
The space available was the biggest thing the track had going for it, but not the only thing.
"That was one of the reasons that actually made Darlington Raceway attractive. One of them was just the excitement, the enjoyment of coming through the tunnel the first time," McLeod said. "I think when we had our opening session this morning there was a round of applause for the largest vaccine event in this area. There will be lives saved out here today."
The vaccines used came from the federal government out of the unused allocation of Moderna vaccines originally set aside for long-term-care homes.
McLeod was allocated 20,000 doses and then split that into 10,000 each for the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee and further split it into 5,000 first and second doses for each event.
McLeod's chief medical officer, Dr. Jeremy Robertson, said vaccines were released to the public in December and the medical center is starting to see the payoff.
"In our higher risk populations, like our nursing homes, we're already seeing fewer cases. I think that is part of what we're seeing as our numbers come down," Robertson said.
"This is amazing. It is absolutely," Adams said of being part of a team that sold out Darlington Raceway for an event. "This is history in the making and I'm so happy to be a part of it. This may be the coolest thing I've ever done."
McLeod will deliver the second doses April 1 back at the track.