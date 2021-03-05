McLeod Health delivers 5,000 COVID vaccines Friday at Darlington Raceway

Signups for the event were initially slow before Gov. Henry McMaster gave organizers the green light to open the event to Phase 1b participants.

"When I sent the email out to our incident command team the subject line was game changer and it was for us," Adams said. "As soon as he gave us the permission it opened up the appointments and they were filled and we rolled."

McLeod Administrator Will McLeod said medical providers have given saturation coverage to Phase 1a for about five weeks and in the last 10 days of so there has been a dropoff in demand for the vaccine.

"If the governor hadn't opened up 1b and given us the exception to do 1b today I'm not sure we'd have filled up 5,000," McLeod said. "We filled up within 24 hours after announcing (the event was open to Phase) 1b."

McLeod said the hospital looked at several venues for the event and settled on the track, with which it already had a business relationship. McLeod Health operates the Darlington Raceway Infield Care Center.

The space available was the biggest thing the track had going for it, but not the only thing.