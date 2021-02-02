McLeod Health establishes nationally-credentialed apprenticeship program

FLORENCE, S.C. − McLeod Health and Apprenticeship Carolina announced Tuesday that the hospital has established a registered apprenticeship program for environmental services.
“McLeod is excited to announce our partnership with Florence-Darlington Technical College to bring the EVS Apprenticeship Program to the Florence area,” said Debbie Locklair, chief human resources officer for McLeod Health. “Apprenticeship programs are a vital part of developing our workforce and our community. We are proud that we now have two registered apprenticeship programs through the Apprenticeship Carolina and the Department of Labor. As we continue to focus on workforce development initiatives, we look forward to expanding our apprenticeship programs throughout the coming years.”
An apprenticeship is a time-tested method of employee development that combines supervised on-the-job learning and job-related education. A program "registered" with the U.S. Department of Labor shows an employer's visible commitment to developing a high-quality workforce that meets nationally recognized training standards. Registered apprenticeship programs also enable employees to receive incremental wage increases as they demonstrate new competencies throughout the training program. McLeod Health's registered apprenticeship program is competency-based and approximately one year in length. Florence-Darlington Technical College will provide the job-related education component through an Environmental Services Apprenticeship Boot Camp.
"Florence-Darlington Technical College is excited about this opportunity to serve this major employer in the Pee Dee region," said Mark Roth, vice president of SiMT and Corporate and Workforce Development at Florence-Darlington Technical College. "McLeod Health is a true partner for the college, and we hope this is just the beginning of our work in helping the organization develop its talent pipeline."
Lauren Holland, associate vice president of Corporate and Workforce Development for Florence-Darlington Technical College, added, "We know that registered apprenticeship programs are an effective and proven workforce development tool. Our division is excited about the work we are doing to support McLeod Health through registered apprenticeship programs, and we hope to expand this concept to other health care providers in our service area."
Since its inception in 2007, Apprenticeship Carolina has played a crucial role in growing apprenticeship participation across the state. The number of participating organizations has increased from 90 to 1,107 today, and the number of apprentices has grown from 777 to more than 34,500 total apprentices.
"While there is a large pool of labor available, many local employers struggle to find the skilled workers needed to meet their workforce needs," said Amy Firestone, vice president for Apprenticeship Carolina. "Apprenticeship Carolina and the technical colleges across our state are committed to bridging this skills gap in South Carolina. Partnerships like this with McLeod Health demonstrate our commitment while working to enhance the employability of South Carolina's citizens and increase the competitiveness of the state as a whole."