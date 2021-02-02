McLeod Health establishes nationally-credentialed apprenticeship program

"Florence-Darlington Technical College is excited about this opportunity to serve this major employer in the Pee Dee region," said Mark Roth, vice president of SiMT and Corporate and Workforce Development at Florence-Darlington Technical College. "McLeod Health is a true partner for the college, and we hope this is just the beginning of our work in helping the organization develop its talent pipeline."

Lauren Holland, associate vice president of Corporate and Workforce Development for Florence-Darlington Technical College, added, "We know that registered apprenticeship programs are an effective and proven workforce development tool. Our division is excited about the work we are doing to support McLeod Health through registered apprenticeship programs, and we hope to expand this concept to other health care providers in our service area."

Since its inception in 2007, Apprenticeship Carolina has played a crucial role in growing apprenticeship participation across the state. The number of participating organizations has increased from 90 to 1,107 today, and the number of apprentices has grown from 777 to more than 34,500 total apprentices.

"While there is a large pool of labor available, many local employers struggle to find the skilled workers needed to meet their workforce needs," said Amy Firestone, vice president for Apprenticeship Carolina. "Apprenticeship Carolina and the technical colleges across our state are committed to bridging this skills gap in South Carolina. Partnerships like this with McLeod Health demonstrate our commitment while working to enhance the employability of South Carolina's citizens and increase the competitiveness of the state as a whole."