McLeod Health expands school-based telehealth program

FLORENCE, S.C. -- McLeod Health recently expanded its School-Based Telehealth Program (SBTP) to Florence County School District Two – Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School and Hannah-Pamplico High School.

The School-Based Telehealth Program offers an option for non-emergency medical care at these schools through McLeod TeleHealth visits with Lisa Wallace, a McLeod nurse practitioner. McLeod has provided the schools with telehealth equipment including a computer, monitor, camera and other devices such as a remote stethoscope and otoscope.

“Florence County School District Two is excited about the Telehealth program being available to students in our school district,” said Superintendent Dr. Neal Vincent. “We look forward to the convenience the program will offer our families for minor illnesses while keeping our students in the classroom as much as possible. This will help us continue to meet our motto of ‘healthy children learn better.’”

In August of 2019, McLeod Health announced a partnership with Florence 1 Schools and The King’s Academy (TKA) to offer the School-Based Telehealth Program, which continues for the 2020-2021 school year.