McLeod Health Foundation lands more than $540,000 in grants from Duke Endowment

As a result, the McLeod Health Clarendon COVID-19 Post-Acute Clinic (PAC) was established to enhance access and care for recently discharged patients. It provides the necessary link between hospitalization and eventual re-establishment into the primary care setting.

The PAC serves as a critical link for patients who, due to their rural and economic status, have historically had limited access to any health care delivery system. It provides access to specialists needed to address the patient’s specific concerns via telehealth technology. Patients also have access to an array of testing crucial to monitoring the after-effects of COVID-19 (namely MRI, CT scans, blood gases and nuclear medicine).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once the patient’s condition is determined stable, patients will be reconnected to their family medicine physician.

Northeastern Rural Health Network Partnership

The McLeod Health Foundation received $375,000 to increase access to COVID-19 vaccinations through a partnership with the Northeastern Rural Health Network (NRHN).

In order to loosen the pandemic’s grip on this region, McLeod Health remains dedicated to a targeted outreach effort into priority communities to build trust in the vaccine as well as increase access and remove barriers to receiving the vaccine.