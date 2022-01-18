McLeod Health Foundation receives mobile mammography grant

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The McLeod Health Foundation Tuesday moved closer to a new mobile mammography unit when it announced it received a $25,000 grant from Truist Foundation to support the purchase.

“We are pleased to receive this funding from Truist Foundation,” said Jill Bramblett, Executive Director of the McLeod Foundation. “This support will continue to ensure life-saving access to annual mammograms through the new McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit.”

Donors to the McLeod Foundation made it possible for the purchase of the original unit in 2008. Since that time, breast cancer has been detected in 152 women and more than 33,000 women have been able to conveniently receive a screening mammogram -- many at industries throughout the region.

This incredible resource needs to be replaced so it can reliably travel throughout the region to offer this special service to women, according to Bramblett.

“Providing convenient access to medical care and screening supports our communities and can save lives,” said Mike Brenan, South Carolina, Regional President for Truist, speaking on behalf of the Truist Foundation. “The new Mobile Mammography Unit is an important addition that will help McLeod Health fulfill its mission and is another way Truist inspires and builds better lives and communities.”