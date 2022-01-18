 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLeod Health Foundation receives mobile mammography grant
0 Comments

McLeod Health Foundation receives mobile mammography grant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The McLeod Health Foundation Tuesday moved closer to a new mobile mammography unit when it announced it received a $25,000 grant from Truist Foundation to support the purchase.

“We are pleased to receive this funding from Truist Foundation,” said Jill Bramblett, Executive Director of the McLeod Foundation. “This support will continue to ensure life-saving access to annual mammograms through the new McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit.”

Donors to the McLeod Foundation made it possible for the purchase of the original unit in 2008. Since that time, breast cancer has been detected in 152 women and more than 33,000 women have been able to conveniently receive a screening mammogram -- many at industries throughout the region.

This incredible resource needs to be replaced so it can reliably travel throughout the region to offer this special service to women, according to Bramblett.

“Providing convenient access to medical care and screening supports our communities and can save lives,” said Mike Brenan, South Carolina, Regional President for Truist, speaking on behalf of the Truist Foundation. “The new Mobile Mammography Unit is an important addition that will help McLeod Health fulfill its mission and is another way Truist inspires and builds better lives and communities.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Andrew has been stripped of his titles. What happens to them now?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game
Local News

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was tackled and arrested on the floor during the Wilson-Hartsville basketball game. Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department reported that he received information from another officer that Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, who was wanted on a probation violation was at the game. 

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command
Local News

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina National Guard’s 133rd Military Police Company, Timmonsville Sunday morning had its deployment ceremony in the comfy confines of the Florence Center -- it had originally been scheduled for the Florence Veterans Park.

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery
Local News

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Pee Dee has been placed under a winter storm watch, the governor has declared a state of emergency and the weather forecast pretty much calls for 100% chance of cold, wet misery -- but what flavor that comes in depends a great deal on location.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert