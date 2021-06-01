McLeod Health honors Colones with portrait

“Being in your presence has made each of us a better leader, a better person,” Braddy said.

Lusk said Colones dedicated himself to a mission, a vision for McLeod.

Isgett said Colones continues to challenge them every day to be better caregivers, employers and employees.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said Colones’ wife, the late Deb Colones, worked with the artist every step of the way to make sure the portrait captured those characteristics he embodied most.

Colones, however reluctant to have a portrait done of himself, was pleased with the end result. He said, “I like it.”

He said the portrait unveiling was an opportunity to celebrate as a team, to continue the process of growing and moving forward.

McLeod acknowledges the lifetime achievements of McLeod physicians, staff/volunteers and administrators/board members for their leadership through portrait unveilings, one of the most significant opportunities for recognizing meritorious service and paying tribute to the fine character of these individuals. The artist’s renderings of these individuals are placed on permanent display in areas representative of both the location of their service as well as commemorating their expertise in the field.