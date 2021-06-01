McLeod Health honors Colones with portrait

FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Health honored Robert L. Colones, president emeritus, during a portrait unveiling ceremony Tuesday night in the McLeod Medical Plaza Conference Center.
Colones was celebrated for his years of dedication and service to the hospital, for the trust earned for his principles, his leadership, his faith and his inspirations to others.
He served the hospital for 40 years and nearly 20 years as its president.
Speakers included Ben Zeigler, the chairman of the McLeod Health board; John Braddy, the former chairman of McLeod Health board; Dr. Dale Lusk, chief medical officer McLeod Health; and Donna Isgett, president and chief executive officer of McLeod Health.
Braddy said when he got on the board of trustees he was given some sage advice –to listen, to learn, not to be afraid to ask questions and to trust Rob Colones.
He said Colones is a soft-spoken individual; he is brave, intelligent and has never sought the spotlight for himself. He always gives credit to others.
Braddy described Colones as a passionate leader. He said Colones is passionate about his faith, about his family and about McLeod Health.
Braddy said Colones “guided us with his thoughtful, caring personality.” He said the board never asked him to step down. He said that was his decision.
“Being in your presence has made each of us a better leader, a better person,” Braddy said.
Lusk said Colones dedicated himself to a mission, a vision for McLeod.
Isgett said Colones continues to challenge them every day to be better caregivers, employers and employees.
She said Colones’ wife, the late Deb Colones, worked with the artist every step of the way to make sure the portrait captured those characteristics he embodied most.
Colones, however reluctant to have a portrait done of himself, was pleased with the end result. He said, “I like it.”
He said the portrait unveiling was an opportunity to celebrate as a team, to continue the process of growing and moving forward.
McLeod acknowledges the lifetime achievements of McLeod physicians, staff/volunteers and administrators/board members for their leadership through portrait unveilings, one of the most significant opportunities for recognizing meritorious service and paying tribute to the fine character of these individuals. The artist’s renderings of these individuals are placed on permanent display in areas representative of both the location of their service as well as commemorating their expertise in the field.
Colones is a longtime member of the McLeod Health management team and serves as president emeritus, an advisory position designed to provide historical perspective and guidance. He most recently served as president and chief executive officer of the organization, starting in 2002.
The program dedication states “Under his leadership and direction for two decades, McLeod Health has thrived and grown into a leading health system recognized nationally for its quality and safety initiatives. He has passionately led the charge for the McLeod organization to be physician-led, data-driven and evidence-based.”
Colones joined McLeod Regional Medical Center in 1981 as director of business services and director of strategic planning. He served in numerous leadership roles prior to becoming CEO. In 1989, he was appointed vice president of patient services with responsibility for the McLeod Heart Institute, McLeod Behavioral Health and McLeod Professional Services. He was promoted in 1994 to executive vice president and chief operating officer, charged with the leadership and daily operations of the four hospitals and affiliates of the McLeod Health System at that time to the present day seven hospital system from the midlands to the coast.
Colones earned his MBA from Duke University Fuqua School of Business and his undergraduate degrees in business administration finance from the University of South Carolina and hospital administration from Park College.
He has served on the faculty and provided leadership for numerous academies, committees and state as well as national advisory boards for health care quality and improvement.
In 2002, Colones received the Milliken Medal of Quality Award from the South Carolina Quality Forum, which honors one South Carolinian annually for outstanding contributions in initiating quality in business.
Colones was also honored with the United Way of Florence County’s Ashby P. Lowrimore Award, the 2017 Champion For Youth by the Boys & Girls Club of the Pee Dee Area and the 2018 Grassroots Champion by the American Hospital Association.
He and his late wife have three sons, John Thomas, Wil and Stephen, and two grandchildren.