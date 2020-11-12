McLeod Health honors McIntosh, Barragan

FLORENCE, S.C. − It was a night honoring the past, present and future. McLeod Health celebrated the unveiling of portraits to distinguish two outstanding individuals: D. Laurence McIntosh and J. Bruce Barragan.
McIntosh, a Florence attorney, served as a member of the McLeod Health board for 22 years and as chairman from 1982 to 2002. For more than two decades, he worked to improve the health status of the Northeastern region of South Carolina, helping to grow the medical community’s pursuit of excellence well into the new millennium and developing McLeod from a single hospital into a premier, state-of-the-art medical system.
Barragan served as the president of McLeod Health from 1985 to 2002. Under his leadership, McLeod Health became known as a model for delivering higher quality health care across the nation. This recognition included McLeod being selected by the prestigious Robert Wood Johnson Foundation as a partner in a national quality improvement project and as the recipient of the 2000 South Carolina Governor’s Quality Award, the highest statewide recognition for excellence in quality management.
“I have the honor and privilege both to serve as chairman of the McLeod Health Board of Trustees, and to be a part of this long overdue honor of two men who have played a leading role in making McLeod the memorable institution it is today," Benjamin T. Zeigler, chairman of the McLeod Health board, said Tuesday in his welcoming remarks.
"It is truly a joyful and momentous day in the history of McLeod.”
Zeigler and Frank J. “Buddy” Brand, II, vice chairman of the McLeod Health board, then recognized McIntosh for his service to the McLeod Health Board for 22 years.
McIntosh joined the McLeod Health Board of Trustees in 1980, Zeigler recalled.
"During Laurence’s oversight as board chairman, more attention to regional selection of trustees was made," Zeigler said. "Representatives for all primary and secondary service areas were elected and had a voice in the delivery of care for their communities.
"Laurence also pushed for growth as a competitive hospital and promoting the relationship between medical staff physicians, the board, and the administration. We are thankful for visionaries like Laurence whose footprints have come before and lead us on a path to support healing and hope.”
McIntosh led McLeod Health beyond a second century of delivering on the promise of excellence in care, Brand said.
"He helped us develop a firm foundation to deliver excellence and quality in health care through commitment and courage," Brand said. "His tenure in the role of board chairman for 20 years makes him the longest serving chairman of the organization, distinguished by great achievements and continued confidence in his ability to lead and inspire others. Please join me in honoring this man of integrity, generosity and leadership who advanced improvement and growth in community for nearly a century.”
Dr. Charles Jordan, former senior vice president of McLeod Physician Associates, and Jeannette Glenn, former senior vice president of McLeod Health Human Resources, Training and Education, commemorated Barragan’s vision and influence during the enormous growth of McLeod Health from 1980 to 2002.
“It was evident from the very beginning of Bruce’s tenure that his leadership style, charismatic personality and vision would begin to move this flagship forward,” Jordan said. “During his nearly 23 years of service at McLeod, Bruce’s vision and influence is reflected in the enormous growth of McLeod at that time, its huge impact on attracting new business, industry and quality professionals to the region, and by the tremendous loyalty and respect the more than 4,500 employees of McLeod had for him.
"His predominant concern for the medical center was to provide excellent care for patients and the availability of necessary treatments, services and medical programs essential to meeting the health concerns of our residents. His personal and professional agenda for those more than two decades demonstrated a positive and Christian character in selfless service to others.
"Bruce was instrumental in moving McLeod from a single medical center with less than 100 physicians and approximately 1,500 employees, to a comprehensive regional system that served this region of the state. These roots continue as the Medical Center and McLeod Health has flourished into a system of seven hospitals and nearly 100 physician practices today.”
Early in Barragan's administration an expectation, cultural change, was laid out for all levels of the organization with required education, Glenn said.
"MRMC not only meant McLeod Regional Medical Center but it most importantly meant McLeod Really Means Caring!" Glenn said. "This was daily demonstrated by his warm smile, kindness and courtesies shown to all who crossed his path or entered his office.
"Within McLeod's culture an expectation of living the Values of McLeod, Caring, People, Quality and Integrity, in all encounters were expected and demonstrated by the chief cheer leader, Bruce. For the workforce, he was and continues to be truly a rock star! As staff was about their daily duties, it was not uncommon to see Bruce walking the halls, speaking, smiling and picking up trash, holding a door or an elevator for employees or visitor or strolling the grounds, speaking to employees by their names. He led by example. Congratulations on your portrait unveiling on this historic day.”
