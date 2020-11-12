McLeod Health honors McIntosh, Barragan

"It is truly a joyful and momentous day in the history of McLeod.”

Zeigler and Frank J. “Buddy” Brand, II, vice chairman of the McLeod Health board, then recognized McIntosh for his service to the McLeod Health Board for 22 years.

McIntosh joined the McLeod Health Board of Trustees in 1980, Zeigler recalled.

"During Laurence’s oversight as board chairman, more attention to regional selection of trustees was made," Zeigler said. "Representatives for all primary and secondary service areas were elected and had a voice in the delivery of care for their communities.

"Laurence also pushed for growth as a competitive hospital and promoting the relationship between medical staff physicians, the board, and the administration. We are thankful for visionaries like Laurence whose footprints have come before and lead us on a path to support healing and hope.”

McIntosh led McLeod Health beyond a second century of delivering on the promise of excellence in care, Brand said.