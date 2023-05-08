FLORENCE, S.C. -- McLeod Health Cheraw and McLeod Health Dillon received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

This national distinction celebrates these hospital’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. The new grades also reflect performance primarily during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our top priority is to provide each of our patients safe, high quality care. Achieving this national recognition consecutively underscores the commitment and dedication of our entire staff to demonstrate best patient practices,” said Bren Lowe, CEO of McLeod Health Cheraw.

McLeod Health Cheraw also received an “A” from Leapfrog for Fall 2022.

“McLeod Health Dillon’s pursuit of quality improvements is unending, and our staff is committed to delivering the highest level of care to the region,” said Jenny Hardee, CEO of McLeod Health Dillon.

“This recognition is a reflection of our teams’ hard work, dedication and tireless efforts to provide quality care for our patients,” said Dr. Caetie Rabon, Rural Regional Chief Medical Officer for McLeod Health. “Surveys such as Leapfrog help us provide a culture of safety and identify how we can continue to improve the delivery of compassionate, quality care for every patient.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But these hospitals received an ‘A’ despite those challenges. I congratulate all the leaders, staff, volunteers and clinicians who together made that possible.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.