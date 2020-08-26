 Skip to main content
McLeod Health opens new physician office building
McLeod Family Medicine South's Dr. Stephanie Strickland (left) and Dr. Heather Shelton cut the ribbon Wednesday at a ceremony with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. The new office is located at 611 Second Loop Road in Florence.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Health held a ribbon cutting with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday at the new McLeod Physician Associates office location and physician practice, McLeod Family Medicine South. The new office is at 611 Second Loop Road in Florence.

Chamber staff and ambassadors were on hand for the ribbon cutting, along with the doctors, staff and members of the McLeod Real Estate and Construction teams and representatives of FBi Construction.

McLeod Family Medicine South houses the new offices of Dr. Stephanie Strickland and Dr. Heather Shelton. The McLeod physicians are joined by physician assistant Morgan Armstrong. The three provide family medicine and primary care and will continue to do so in their new “conveniently accessible, patient-centered location.”

The more than 7,500-square-foot building on over four acres of land includes 15 patient care rooms, on-site lab and specimen collections, and a spacious check-in and check-out area and subdivided family waiting area to enable social distancing during appointments. The building has a covered canopy entrance to ensure easy and safe access for patients of all ages from infants to seniors. The  parking lot has spaces for 60 vehicles.

“McLeod Physician Associates is committed to providing convenient access to quality care throughout the communities served by McLeod Health,” said Ken Beasley, senior vice president for McLeod Physician Associates.  “With the establishment of McLeod Family Medicine South, Florence residents have another choice for primary care for their families, in a location close to where they work and live, with providers they know and trust.”

Patients of Dr. Shelton and Dr. Strickland, and new patient appointments are welcome. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 843-777-9460.

aarvidson@hartsvillemessenger.com

