McLeod Health opens new physician office building

FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Health held a ribbon cutting with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday at the new McLeod Physician Associates office location and physician practice, McLeod Family Medicine South. The new office is at 611 Second Loop Road in Florence.

Chamber staff and ambassadors were on hand for the ribbon cutting, along with the doctors, staff and members of the McLeod Real Estate and Construction teams and representatives of FBi Construction.

McLeod Family Medicine South houses the new offices of Dr. Stephanie Strickland and Dr. Heather Shelton. The McLeod physicians are joined by physician assistant Morgan Armstrong. The three provide family medicine and primary care and will continue to do so in their new “conveniently accessible, patient-centered location.”

The more than 7,500-square-foot building on over four acres of land includes 15 patient care rooms, on-site lab and specimen collections, and a spacious check-in and check-out area and subdivided family waiting area to enable social distancing during appointments. The building has a covered canopy entrance to ensure easy and safe access for patients of all ages from infants to seniors. The parking lot has spaces for 60 vehicles.