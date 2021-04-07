McLeod Health opens second dedicated COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FLORENCE, S.C. -- McLeod Health will open a dedicated COVID-19 Walk-in Vaccine Clinic at the McLeod Support Services Center beginning on Monday. This location will offer weekly first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to all adults, age 16 and older.

The clinic, located at 2210 Enterprise Drive in Florence, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Previously held at the McLeod Medical Plaza, the new location allows those seeking the vaccine convenience and ease of parking.

In Horry County, McLeod Health opened a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Myrtle Beach Mall March 11.

McLeod Health will continue to announce the days and times of clinics in its 18-county region as vaccine allotment is provided from SCDHEC. Visit McLeodHealth.org for more information.

The Pfizer vaccines requires two doses 21 days apart. A second dose appointment for the vaccine will be provided at the time of the first dose.

Pfizer’s vaccine has been authorized for ages 16 and up. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines are currently authorized for ages 18 and up.