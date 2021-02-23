McLeod Health plans mass vaccinations at Darlington Raceway, Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. -- McLeod Health, in cooperation with a large number of community partners, emergency management support, SCDHEC and city officials both at the coast in Myrtle Beach and also in the Pee Dee area at Darlington Raceway has scheduled several major vaccination clinics. There will be 5,000 doses available at each site.

“We are honored to partner with McLeod Health in this tremendous community health outreach event. Both our teams desire the same outcome – improved health and quality of life for all our people,” said Kerry Tharp, President of Darlington Raceway.

March 2, and March 3 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for 1st Doses (Moderna) will take place at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 North Oak Street, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 for all persons who meet Phase 1A criteria. Attendee parking is available in the parking area beside the Convention Center. Shuttle service will be available to assist those with limited mobility. Please do not arrive early for your scheduled appointment time.

On Friday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., a COVID-19 Vaccination “Your Checkered Flag to Better Health” will take place at the Darlington Raceway 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, SC 29532 for all persons who meet Phase 1A criteria. Clinic attendees will enter the Racetrack at Gate 40 located on SC 151.

