McLeod Health to enrich patient experience with transformational move to Epic

FLORENCE, S.C. − The McLeod Health Board of Trustees has approved a transition to the Epic EHR (electronic health record) system.

This transformational move underscores advancements that reflect the McLeod mission of improving health in our communities from the midlands to the coast.

“With the patient at its heart, Epic is built around a single, comprehensive health record,” said McLeod Health CEO and President Donna Isgett. “Everything works together in a doctor’s office, hospital, patient’s home or long-term care facility. Hospitals using Epic have seen an 80% reduction in patient check-in time and an 87% reduction in post-operative complications. It helps you get well and stay well. Epic is a key component, but not the only part of our commitment to expand and exceed patient expectations in delivering their health care.”

The transition to Epic will begin in September 2021 and should take 15 months to complete.