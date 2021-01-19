McLeod Health turns to monoclonal antibodies to prevent COVID hospitalizations

FLORENCE, S.C. -- As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on McLeod Health is taking steps to treat patients who are at risk of hospitalization and who would most likely suffer severe symptoms were they to be hospitalized.

McLeod Regional Medical Center on Nov. 24 started treating those patients with the monoclonal antibody therapy Bamlanivimab in an outpatient infusion setting.

The program was started with an eye on reducing future hospitalizations.

The treatment is now being offered at McLeod Health Clarendon, Seacost, Carolina Forest and Loris.

Bamlanivimab is a one-time intravenous therapy which received FDA emergency use authorization Nov. 9 and is proving effective at keeping high-risk patients from being hospitalized for the virus, according to a release from the hospital system.

So far more than 550 patients have received the treatment from McLeod.