McLeod Health turns to monoclonal antibodies to prevent COVID hospitalizations

FLORENCE, S.C. -- As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on McLeod Health is taking steps to treat patients who are at risk of hospitalization and who would most likely suffer severe symptoms were they to be hospitalized.
McLeod Regional Medical Center on Nov. 24 started treating those patients with the monoclonal antibody therapy Bamlanivimab in an outpatient infusion setting.
The program was started with an eye on reducing future hospitalizations.
The treatment is now being offered at McLeod Health Clarendon, Seacost, Carolina Forest and Loris.
Bamlanivimab is a one-time intravenous therapy which received FDA emergency use authorization Nov. 9 and is proving effective at keeping high-risk patients from being hospitalized for the virus, according to a release from the hospital system.
So far more than 550 patients have received the treatment from McLeod.
"The results we have seen in patients after receiving the Bamlanivimab infusion every promising and indicative of the need for this patient population to consider receiving this treatment," said Dr. Dale Lusk, corporate chief medical officer. "We encourage patients newly diagnosed with COVID-19 who are 65 and older or at high risk for developing severe symptoms that may require hospitalization to contact their primary care physician to be referred for treatment."
"As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise it is encouraging to be able to offer Bamlanivimab infusion therapy. This is one more tool in our armentarium that we can turn to as we strive to help high-risk patients overcome and even prevent serious illness and hospitlization due to COVID-19," said Dr. Caetie Rabon, chief medical officer for McLeod Health Clarendon.
The treatment is targeted to patients 65 or older, ages 55-64 with hypertension, heart disease or respiratory disease and patients 18 and older who have a BMI of 35 or more, diabetes, hypertension or immunosuppressive disease.
The greatest benefit to the treatment is within five days of COVID-19 symptoms onset.
"The best tool in the fight against COVID-19 i s prevention and so we continue to encourage everyone to wear a mask, practice social distancing, stay home when sick, observe good hand hygiene and take other measures that will limit the spread of this virus including the COVID-19 vaccine," Lusk said.