McLeod Health unveils historical marker at hospital founder's home

FLORENCE, S.C. — The past, present and future converged at the corner of Palmetto and Dargan streets in Florence Thursday morning with the unveiling of a new historical marker.

"It is a great combination to pull together the founder's home being the home for the McLeod Foundation," said Donna Isgett, McLeod Health CEO, as she stood behind a lectern in front of the former home of F.H. McLeod who, in 1916, founded McLeod Infirmary which would grow into McLeod Health.

The home had for the recent past served as the headquarters for McLeod Home Health.

The organization now has about 15,000 employees throughout the Pee Dee and Grand Strand, and about 1,000 of those employees are physicians.

"This site represents more than just a reflection of the past," Isgett said. Our location for the vital services and support of the foundation underscores our commitment to the community of Florence and investments in the downtown area."

The house, an imposing brick structure, is a survivor.

"Over the years this house withstood the many changes in the neighborhood and at this intersection," Isgett said. It is a proud reminder of the resilience, stability and determination of its original occupant, the founder of McLeod Health, Dr. F.H. McLeod."

The house started out as a frame structure adjacent to the infirmary, which was located a block north at the intersection of Dargan and Cheves streets.

The house originally featured terracotta roof tiles and the unusual effect of granite trim. This is the home that McLeod occupied during the crucial years leading up the formation of the McLeod Infirmary as a nonprofit community hospital in 1930.

The infirmary, founded in 1906, expanded in 1919 and the house was moved to its current location to make room for the expansion.

In the years it was adjacent to the infirmary it was connected to it and served as a residence for physicians at times.

While living in the home, the McLeod family played host to many prominent members of society including Herbert Hoover in 1925, as well as the governors of both North Carolina and South Carolina. The home was closely connected with McLeod and his efforts to give a hospital to the people of Florence county.

The house was sold by the family in 1940 and the health care system reacquired it in 1999.

Isgett, who said one of her jobs is to make sure that the hospital that has been in Florence for 116 years succeeds for another 116 years, said the future of the hospital will be tied in closely with the future of the people of the Pee Dee.

"I want to see McLeod Health be the employer for life," Isgett said. "That's one of the initiatives we're working through our HR partnership," she said of partnering with high schools to provide career paths for graduates.

The hospital's mission is to see to the well-being of the people of the community, she said.

"Well-being comes from meaningful employment," she said.

Following the unveiling of the marker the foundation's offices were opened for tours.