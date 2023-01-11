McLeod Health unveils new mobile mammography unit

FLORENCE, S.C. — The McLeod Health mobile mammography unit rides again — or at least a new one does — thanks to community members who saw value in its services.

“For generations we have been a community taking care of a community, neighbors taking care of neighbors,” said Donna Isgett, McLeod Health CEO, as she spoke in front of the hospital system’s new mobile mammography unit.

“One of those examples was back in 2006 when we said we really needed to reach out to those small communities, people who don’t have access to mammography. How would we do that? We’d do that in a mobile mammography,” Isgett said. “In 2006, this community came together to fund a mobile mammography.”

The mobile mammography unit, an RV-based solution, served the community well until it didn’t.

Isgett said in the recent past she would be on daily conference calls where she would hear the status of the old unit.

“We had to cancel our mobile mammography today, it’s in the shop. We had to cancel, we were going to this community and had to cancel. It just isn’t running well anymore,” Isgett said.

“More than 200 people and businesses came together and said, that’s not OK we have to serve those patients,” Isgett said.

“Now you see standing behind us, thanks to $850,000-plus, of this community coming together to care for this community,” she said as she motioned to the truck-based mobile mammography unit parked behind her and in front of the entrance to the Pavilion.

The purchase price was raised in less than a year.

“Many of those members are our own employees. Many of those members are businesses whose employees were diagnosed in their own parking lot. Many were women who survived,” Isgett said.

“I remember when we raised money for the first unit and our first visit was Hartsville,” said Jill Bramblett, executive director of McLeod Health Foundation. “One of the women came up to me and said thank you so much for bringing this mobile unit to us. I haven’t had a mammogram in 10 years and if you hadn’t brought it today I wouldn’t have had one for another 10 years.”

The new unit’s predecessor did yeoman’s work in the community.

“It’s been in our community for the last 15 years. it’s been on the road since January 2008. In that time frame, we’ve screened more than 36,000 women. We’ve found 165 cancers, that’s 4.5 per thousand and the national average is 3 per thousand,” said Dr. Shawn Conwell, medical director of McLeod Breast Imaging.

“The importance of early detection cannot be overstated,” Conwell said. “The No. 1 way to reduce death from breast cancer is to get a yearly screen mammogram starting at age 40.”

The ribbon was cut by members of the mobile mammography unit’s campaign committee.

The new unit will be the health system’s seventh, the other six are static located at medical facilities around the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.