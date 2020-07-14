FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that visitors to the hospital may be required to present a valid ID for visitor verification.
This comes as Pee Dee health care centers deal with a surge in COVID-19 numbers.
Currently McLeod Regional Medical Center allows, with some exceptions, each patient to have one designated visitor over the age of 18 for the duration of the hospital stay and that person must wear a face mask and hospital-issued armband at all times.
A no-visitor policy remains in effect for those in the facility's COVID wards or who are waiting to ruled out as a COVID-19 patient.
Children under the age of 18 cannot visit at this time.
Any visitors exhibiting signs or symptoms of illness will be asked not to visit patients.
On the campus of McLeod Regional Medical Center, patients of the McLeod Cancer Center may have one visitor accompany them to the hospital.
For the protection of Cancer Center patients, the visitor is asked to not enter the hospital and no visitors are allowed in the waiting rooms.
In the McLeod Children’s Hospital, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, pediatric patients may have two designated visitors consisting of parents, legal guardians or caregivers.
An exception to the visitation restrictions remains in place for end-of-life patients. In these cases, the attending physician or nursing supervisor can permit additional visitors to see the patient.
The universal masking policy for McLeod Health, effective since May 7, also requires all physicians, employees, visitors, and incoming patients arriving for care, testing or moving throughout the facility to wear a mask (cloth or level 1) while on a McLeod Health campus or in a physician's office.
