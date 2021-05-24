McLeod hires husband, wife physicians

FLORENCE, S.C. – Husband and wife physicians have joined the staff at McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Edward Kowal is on board at McLeod OB/GYN Associates, and his wife, Dr. Brittany Benjamin, has joined the team at McLeod Pediatric Associates of Florence.
Kowal joins Dr. John Browning, Dr. Brad Campbell, Dr. Eric Coughlin, Dr. Gary Emerson, Dr. Candice Greenan, Dr. Patricia Litts and Dr. Jenna MacLennan in the practice of McLeod OB/GYN Associates.
Board certified in obstetrics and gynecology, Kowal comes to McLeod from Summa Health Medical Group in Akron, Ohio. He received his medical degree from the West Virginia University School of Medicine in 2014 and completed his residency training in obstetrics and gynecology in 2018 at Charleston Area Medical Center, Charleston, West Virginia.
A native of West Virginia, Kowal enjoys golf and triathlons as well as traveling and the outdoors with his wife.
Kowal and the team of McLeod OB/GYN Associates welcome new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 843-777-7400.
At McLeod Pediatric Associates of Florence, Benjamin joins fellow pediatricians Dr. Michael Collins, Dr. Ben Elder, Dr. Karen Hill, Dr. Meghan Jordan, Dr. Patrice Minter, Dr. Brian Naylor, Dr. Tim Spence, Dr. Tom Spence and Dr. Weave Whitehead and will serve patients at the 204 E. Cheves St. location.
Board certified in pediatrics, Benjamin comes to McLeod following the completion of pediatric residency training at Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, Ohio. She received her medical degree from the West Virginia University School of Medicine in 2017.
Benjamin welcomes new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 843-777-5065.