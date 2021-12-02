McLeod honors hospice volunteers at annual tree lighting

FLORENCE – The 36th Annual A Light for Someone You Love tree lighting ceremony at McLeod Regional Medical Center was filled with stories about family members who were treated by McLeod Hospice, words of praise for Hospice staff and volunteers who provide service to those at the end of their life and praise for Joan Harrison-Pavy, administrator of McLeod Hospice, who is stepping down from that position. The A Light for Someone You Love tree lighting ceremony was held Thursday night on the ground of McLeod Regional Medical Center and is sponsored by the McLeod Health Foundation. The tree lighting serves as a fundraising program to help provide compassionate comprehensive care to patients and families living with a terminal illness. Pavy expressed gratitude for all the people who care so much about McLeod Hospice. She said there are four reasons for the tree lighting ceremony – grief acknowledgement, courage, memories and love. She recognized all staff and volunteers, present and future, with the Spirit of Hospice Award. Pavy was recognized for her 30 years of service to McLeod Hospice and presented a painting of the Hospice House with the names of staff signed on the back. Under her leadership, the program has expanded to regional care in 11 counties, Pavy said McLeod Hospice has been like family to her, both staff and volunteers. “I have always wanted the best and compassionate care for every patient,” Pavy said. Although stepping down from her position, Pavy said she will not be for away and will continue to work with McLeod Hospice, just not as much. Elisabeth McNiel spoke about the care given her mother-in-law at McLeod Hospice. She said the caregivers were compassionate and allowed the family to be with her husband’s mother in her final days. Dr. Joe Griffin III, representing the family of Allene Williams Griffin, who were chosen to light the tree, said four months ago their “dear sweet mother died.” He thanks McLeod Hospice for the 36 years of lighting the trees and the “priceless role of McLeod Hospice.” He said the staff has a difficult job, which they do so well, of taking care of people who are not expected to recover. He said each candle lit and each light on the trees represents a life with a story to tell. Music was provided by Cole Davis and Jennifer Foxworth. A welcome was provided by Will McLeod, senior vice president, McLeod Health CEO, McLeod Regional Medical Center and remarks by Biddy Brand. Pastor Calvin Robinson of Trinity Baptist Church provided the closing prayer.