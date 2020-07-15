FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Hospice earned the 2019 SHPBest “Superior Performer” Caregiver Satisfaction Award.
The program has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs for achieving an overall score that ranked in the top 20 percent in the SHP national CAHPS Hospice benchmark and scoring above the SHP national average for each CAHPS Hospice quality measure as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) requires all hospices to contract with a survey vendor such as SHP to administer a satisfaction survey to measure the experiences that patients and their caregivers had with hospice care. This survey is called the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems.
The CAHPS survey asks consumers and patients to report on and evaluate their experiences with health care. These surveys cover topics that are important to consumers and focus on aspects of quality that patients are best qualified to assess, such as the communication skills of providers and ease of access to health care services.
"We are pleased that our caregiver satisfaction survey results have earned McLeod Hospice this national recognition," said Joan Pavy, administrator of McLeod Hospice. "What makes this honor meaningful is the fact that our entire hospice team makes the needs of our patients and caregivers, their number one priority. The survey scores simply reflect our patient family-centered philosophy."
The annual SHPBest award program was created to acknowledge hospice providers that consistently provide high quality service to families and caregivers of patients receiving hospice care.
The 2019 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall CAHPS Hospice survey satisfaction score for more than 1,400 hospice providers. With one of the largest CAHPS Hospice benchmarks in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made family and caregiver satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the CAHPS Hospice survey.
