McLeod Hospice Tree Lighting 2021 raised record-breaking amount

FLORENCE, S.C. — The McLeod Health Foundation on Monday announced the 36th annual “A Light for Someone You Love” tree-lighting ceremony raised $110,717 for McLeod Hospice.
“We were pleased to celebrate our 36th annual McLeod Hospice tree-lighting ceremony during these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Elizabeth Jones, development officer with the McLeod Foundation. “This event gives families an opportunity to remember their loved ones during the holiday season and thanks to the support of our donors, McLeod Hospice continues to provide patients and their families peace, comfort and hope while delivering excellent care. In 2021, we also had more trees than ever before sponsored by individuals and organizations in our community who have been personally touched by McLeod Hospice, making this our most successful tree lighting to date.”
Hundreds of community members and McLeod staff attended the Dec. 2 event which raised this record-breaking amount to directly fund items for patients in the 11 counties McLeod Hospice serves. The funds raised will fund the McLeod Hospice House, help patients remain comfortable in their homes, provide bereavement care for families and offer a grief camp for children, Camp Jessie’s Kids.
McLeod Hospice serves patients in Florence, Darlington, Dillon, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Horry, Lee, Sumter, Marion, Clarendon and Williamsburg counties.