 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLeod Hospice Tree Lighting 2021 raised record-breaking amount
0 Comments

McLeod Hospice Tree Lighting 2021 raised record-breaking amount

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Christmas Trees lighted

The family of Allene Williams Griffin flips the switch to “on” during the tree-lighting ceremony at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence on Dec. 2.

 MATTHEW ROBERTSON/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — The McLeod Health Foundation on Monday announced the 36th annual “A Light for Someone You Love” tree-lighting ceremony raised $110,717 for McLeod Hospice.

“We were pleased to celebrate our 36th annual McLeod Hospice tree-lighting ceremony during these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Elizabeth Jones, development officer with the McLeod Foundation. “This event gives families an opportunity to remember their loved ones during the holiday season and thanks to the support of our donors, McLeod Hospice continues to provide patients and their families peace, comfort and hope while delivering excellent care. In 2021, we also had more trees than ever before sponsored by individuals and organizations in our community who have been personally touched by McLeod Hospice, making this our most successful tree lighting to date.”

Hundreds of community members and McLeod staff attended the Dec. 2 event which raised this record-breaking amount to directly fund items for patients in the 11 counties McLeod Hospice serves. The funds raised will fund the McLeod Hospice House, help patients remain comfortable in their homes, provide bereavement care for families and offer a grief camp for children, Camp Jessie’s Kids.

McLeod Hospice serves patients in Florence, Darlington, Dillon, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Horry, Lee, Sumter, Marion, Clarendon and Williamsburg counties.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert