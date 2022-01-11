McLeod Hospice Tree Lighting 2021 raised record-breaking amount

“We were pleased to celebrate our 36th annual McLeod Hospice tree-lighting ceremony during these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Elizabeth Jones, development officer with the McLeod Foundation. “This event gives families an opportunity to remember their loved ones during the holiday season and thanks to the support of our donors, McLeod Hospice continues to provide patients and their families peace, comfort and hope while delivering excellent care. In 2021, we also had more trees than ever before sponsored by individuals and organizations in our community who have been personally touched by McLeod Hospice, making this our most successful tree lighting to date.”